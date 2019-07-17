Best Bet: MORRISON (8); Best Value: BAD BOY (2)

FIRST: Heyitsnricopalazo owns speed and should be tighter in second start since more than yearlong layoff. Brush County could be in the catbird seat if top selection wilts in the lane. Somebody is fresh and is another that would benefit from pace meltdown.

SECOND: Bad Boy makes first start with maiden-claiming tag after showing improved speed in last; breakthrough predicted. Foti was a tough-trip sixth in last; price will be tempting. Crypto Gold was done in by wide trip when a beaten favorite in last; must consider.

THIRD: Point of Honor owns field's fastest late-pace figures and has trained sharply since winning Black Eyed Susan in May. Guarana has won her two starts by a combined 20 lengths; easily could take another. Boxwood has hit the board in all six starts; exotics inclusion.

FOURTH: Ranger Up has consistently failed at short odds but could be ideally situated in the stalker's seat. Spice Road tallied swift number when breaking maiden in last; dangerous. Per Capita makes second career start for Chad Brown; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Chestnut Street logged only win on Spa sod and compiled tight work tab for first start since last summer. Take Charge Tina owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Galadriel's Light drew off to clear-cut maiden win last out; developing and dangerous.

SIXTH: Mom's Pass, second in both starts, holds experience edge in field that's jammed with newcomers. Ill Will, from a dam that has dropped two turf winners, concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; stay tuned to tote. Sequin is another firsttime starter that fired bullet drill in final work; could be a runner.

SEVENTH: Three Technique tallied rapid final fraction when second at 85 cents on the dollar in debut; one more chance. Social Afleet debuts after firing a pair of bullet works to end training tab; could be the goods. Eagles Palace noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Morrison switches to top-notch, front-end rider and projects as the controlling speed in big field. King Cause was pace and position compromised last time after game third in previous start; very playable. Hoboe packs potent kick and owns a win and a second in two starts on Saratoga turf.

NINTH: Majestic Affair gets confident price hike after determined win in last at Churchill Downs; pairs up. Own Agenda is fleet-footed and gets favorable cutback to sprint. Be Gone Daddy is another that should be aided by turn back to shorter distance.

TENTH: Miss Gossip, 1-for-1 on Spa sod, is training swiftly for first start since November; call based on price. Significant Form tallied sizzling late-pace figure when winning Grade 3 stake at Belmont last time; easily could take another. Broadway Run fired two bullet drills since finishing less than length behind top selection last out; very interesting.

ELEVENTH: Steelersfanforlife is riding a forward line on the numbers and has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned, inner-turf course. Risky Sour logged deceptively fast late-pace figure when an even fifth in last; very interesting. Hokulea moves to grass after decisive win in last; don't ignore. Not So Quiet Man owns a win and a second in three starts on Saratoga grass; worth long look.