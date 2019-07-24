Best Bet: CROSSING THE MOON (7); Best Value: GLOBAL CAMPAIGN (11th)

]FIRST: I'm Looking Up drops after even fifth in first turf start; improvement predicted. Blacktop Legend owns speed and should be aided by Saturday's shorter trip. Azzedine owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

SECOND: Quasar wheels back quickly (14 days) and returns to dirt; forward move anticipated. Bossy Bride regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebound threat. Rapido Gatta is fresh and training with a purpose; dangerous.

THIRD: Frisky Magician owns stalker's style and has a win on Spa sod; call in wide-open dash. Soul P Say is fleet-footed and could play out as the dominant speed. Sir Ballantine could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Spectrolite is speedy and 1-for-1 on Saratoga turf; must consider.

FOURTH: Kowlaski is the only member of this 10-horse field that has started; good race to pass. Shoplifted was bought for $800k this past spring; sharp recent works. Soviet debuts for Todd Pletcher; charting a must.

FIFTH: Frontier Market is training consistently for first start in more than nine months for Chad Brown; classic pattern. Keep Quiet owns speed and a win and a second in two starts on Spa grass; dangerous. Emaraaty gets Lasix in stateside debut for Brown; powers that be need to rethink uncoupled entries.

SIXTH: New Girl in Town logged fast numbers at Finger Lakes; ready for prime time. Sweet Meadow Mist failed to beat a runner on grass last time but won two straight on dirt to begin career; rebound threat. Quietude packs potent late kick on "A" effort; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Crossing the Moon is from a dam that has thrown a stakes winner on turf; surface switch is key. Hard Sting adds blinkers for potent second-out stable; worth long look. Bye Bye Melvin is working with a purpose at Fair Hill base; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Fortune's Fool fell victim to hot pace in last; softer flow predicted. Puttheglassdown could be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Dark N Cloudy fired crisp half-mile work on July 13; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Diamond Oops tallied solid final fraction when winning last at Gulfstream; more to give. Strike Power owns speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Do Share is capable of running past the field with proper setup; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Focus Group was pace compromised in Grade 1 UN Stakes last time; three-time winner on Spa sod. Sadler's Joy, another that loves Saratoga turf, is training sharply for first start since November. Zulu Alpha consistently delivers strong efforts; must be factored into the mix.

ELEVENTH: Global Campaign projects as the main speed in compact Jim Dandy that's light on front-runners. Tax was freshened after coming up flat in Belmont Stakes; more than good enough on best. Tacitus was a tough-trip second in Belmont; probable underlay.

TWELFTH: Danny California made sustained rally when a hard-charging second in last; needs scratches to escape AE list. Letterman compiled tight work tab for first start in 65 days; very playable. Saratoga Colonel was an even sixth in first start since December last out; forward move expected. Hijacker failed to beat a runner in the slop last out; right in the thick of this with return to turf.