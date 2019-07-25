Best Bet: AYMARA (7); Best Value: STRIKE SILVER (11)

FIRST: Macho Boy fired 3-furlong bullet since third in debut; more to give. Cleon Jones got a late jump and failed to impact when 85 cents on the dollar in first start; must consider. Fifty Cents ships up from South Florida after working swiftly for debut; could be the goods.

SECOND: Proximate to Power is riding a forward line on the numbers and should offer solid price in wide-open dash. Air On Fire owns speed and fast figures but shows just one slow work for first start in 45 days; vulnerable favorite? Local Edition packs potent kick on best efforts; worth long look.

THIRD: Our Stormin Norman has trained sharply since game placing in last; more to come. Our Last Buck is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Fooch also owns speed and must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Runningwithscissors consistently delivers strong efforts; first start in Tom Amoss barn seals the deal. Kerry Boy earned improved pace and final numbers in race over the track on July 13; very interesting. Bustin Hoffman runs late and should appreciate Sunday's added ground.

FIFTH: Danny California tallied rapid late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in last; keeps on giving. Mo Gee drops and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. River Knight's speed always places the 10-year gelding in the mix.

SIXTH: Candy Promises owns versatile running style and gets confident price boost for new barn. Zulu ships in for high-octane Jorge Navarro barn; be no surprise. Super Dude regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebound potential.

SEVENTH: Aymara compiled tight work tab for first start in more than two months; primed for breakthrough. Queen Medb is training with a purpose for Chad Brown; easily could take this. Paint It Green, from a dam that has thrown two turf winners, has the DNA to take to the green; don't ignore.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Queenofeverything has been idle for more than a year but fired best effort off the bench and is training sharply for return; set for lifetime top. Blame It On Mom has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Amos is another that has settled for second in last two starts; potential underlay.

NINTH: Fixed Point, 1-for-1 on Spa sod, could play out as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. So Conflated runs late and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection becomes embroiled in front-end duel. Maniacal is another that could be sitting in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues.

TENTH: So Charming was pace and position compromised when a strong second in last; added ground plays to strength. Cap de Creus could play out as the controlling speed in field that's light on front-runners. Romantic Pursuit was a determined maiden winner at a similar marathon distance last out; don't ignore. Giant Zinger owns a win and a third in two starts on Saratoga grass; must consider.

ELEVENTH: Strike Silver set hot pace and wilted in Woody Stephens Stakes last time; softer flow in this dynamic. Nitrous packs potent late punch and could deliver knockout blow if fractions get fast and furious. Garter and Tie also owns strong late kick and should offer generous ticket in wide-open Amsterdam Stakes.

TWELFTH: Freudycatfever drops, adds blinkers and should make big-time forward move in second start. Traci's Girl is fleet-footed and fresh; very dangerous. Abby Normal makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this. Youth Gone Wild is 0-for-23 but owns fast numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.