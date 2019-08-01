Best Bet: VINCENTO (3); Best Value: A THREAD OF BLUE (9)

FIRST: Weekend Fun has worked three times since solid third in debut; more to give. Ill Will makes quick return (14 days) and moves to dirt after making late run in turf debut; very interesting. Daphne Moon was bought for $525k this past April; could be the goods.

SECOND: A Different Style takes price plunge after failing to beat a runner in last; controlling speed if not a finished product. Curious Cal ships in for Jorge Navarro after front-running score at Monmouth last out; big-time player. Orpheus was a willing second at this level in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Vincento tallied swift late-pace figure when a wire-to-wire winner on Opening Day of meet; pairs up. Eye Luv Lulu is speedy and rested; serious, front-running threat. Celtic Chaos is training with a purpose for first start since Memorial Day; more than good enough on best.

FOURTH: Swanage bested a next-out winner when a pace-pressing second in last; set for best. Livin At the Beach was an even third in debut and could be aided by added ground; dangerous. Situation Room and Sketches of Spain are uncoupled newcomers from the Chad Brown barn; this has to be stopped.

FIFTH: Gentle Ruler has won four in a row and should offer viable betting option in small field. Santa Monica, a likely underlay, easily could take this on "A" effort. Theodora B. ships in for Michael Dickinson; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Gypsum Johnny gets confident price hike after clear-cut victory in last start; more to come. Tribecca drops and owns fast back numbers; be no surprise. Candid Desire consistently delivers sharp efforts; logical, short-priced player.

SEVENTH: Final Frontier could play out as the speed on the hedge with aggressive ride. Pagliacci wheels back in a hurry after hard-charging score last week; very playable. Battle Station is 2-for-2 on Spa sod; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: A Little Faith made last-to-first rally to win debut; takes another if able to escape AE list. Moyne Spun exits wire-to-wire score in last and could play out as the main speed once again. Chiclet's Dream owns a win and a second from two starts on Saratoga turf; be no surprise. Discreet Image is fleet-footed and fresh; don't ignore.

NINTH: A Thread of Blue compiled work tab that culminated with half-mile bullet; dominant speed. Digital Age exits late-running fourth in last after reeling off three straight wins to start career; very interesting. Rockemperor rallied from 14th in 14-horse field when third in Belmont Derby last out; dangerous.

TENTH: Frank's Rockette visually and numerically impressed when winning debut by more than eight lengths; keeps on giving. Integral is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to shake clear from other front-runners. Magic Dance has won two straight to start career; right in the thick of contentious Adirondack Stakes.

ELEVENTH: Ownitifyouwantit was a non-stressful fourth in last and also has benefit of rail; forward move predicted. Doswell has finished second in all three starts; short-priced runner-up again? Duress gets added ground after useful fifth in debut; price will be tempting. Malthael was a tough-trip second in last; must be factored into the mix.