Best Bet: KARMA (9); Best Value: NOBLE THOUGHT (2)

FIRST: Four Ten adds blinkers and projects as the main speed with stretchout in distance. Fireball Shot makes third start of form cycle and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. One Eyed Jack was third in debut for Chad Brown; logical, short-priced player.

SECOND: Noble Thought compiled six tight works for first start in 10 weeks; ready to roll. Mo Maverick is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Krewe Chief makes quick return (eight days) after tough-trip seventh in last; forward move expected.

THIRD: Morning Gold was a willing second in debut; experience edge in field of mostly newcomers. Slip Sliding Away, a daughter of American Pharoah, concluded work slate with crisp 5-furlong drill; could be a runner. Micheline compiled bullet-riddled training tab for debut; follow the money.

FOURTH: Destiny Over Fate should pack amplified late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; call based on price. Jennemily has burned a ton of cash when finishing second at odds-on in last two starts; fails again? Malibu Mischief makes first start since claimed by Steve Asmussen after front-running score in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Amanda Lane tallied career-best late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Sadie Lady is fleet-footed and firing bullets; serious, front-end threat. First Appeal is a two-time winner on Spa sod; must consider.

SIXTH: Wedontbelieveher was a game second when favored in debut; needs to escape AE list. Plea noticeably picked up tempo on workouts as debut neared; could be the goods. Velvet Crush concluded training tab with half-mile bullet; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Cross Border notched handy score the first time he touched Saratoga turf; pairs up. Gosilently is speedy and could prove very tough to collar on an unchallenged lead. Opt makes peak start of form cycle and packs potent punch on "A" effort; very playable.

EIGHTH: Cookie Dough was a clear-cut second after setting sizzling splits in last; softer flow on Sunday. South of France makes first start as a 3-year-old after finishing up juvenile season with three straight wins; worth long look. Talk Veuve to Me was a fast-figured third at this level last out; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Karama ships in for capable connections after front-running score at Laurel last month; crisp half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Elsa is fresh, training swiftly and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Eyeinthesky, another that runs late, was a clear-cut second in last; dangerous.

TENTH: Strategic Outlook is riding a forward line on the numbers and logged four tight works since last start. Lisbon is speedy, drops and training with a purpose; very playable. Hurricane Jake has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned course; right in the thick of this. Azzedine wheels back in a hurry and owns fast back numbers; price will be tempting.