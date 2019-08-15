TODAY'S PAPER
Best Bet: RIOT WORTHY (2); Best Value: SEEKING REVENGE (10)

FIRST: Siena Magic owns speed, fast figures and sharp workout tab; call in weak opener. Somekindofmagician cuts back from routes and looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Blessed Halo makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox; must consider.

SECOND: Riot Worthy was compromised by rough trip when a hard-charging second last time; gets there on Sunday. Ivy's College Fund bested top selection by nearly two lengths when winning third straight last out; easily could take another. Sugar Cube packs potent kick on "A" efforts; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Inveterate moves to turf after useful fifth in debut; two works in the interim seal the deal. Good Shabbos has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Sharing was a tough-trip third in first start; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Pugilist has won three of last four on Maryland circuit; delivers KO in prime time. Tapping Pearl is speedy, fresh and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. East Moon runs late and will be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

FIFTH: Wedontbelieveher was claimed for $50k when second as the favorite in debut; returns quick dividends. Palace Avenger wheels back on one week's rest and drops into maiden claimer; very dangerous. Speed Talks adds blinkers after even fifth in first start; forward move expected.

SIXTH: Finite logged three tight works since game placing in debut; more to come. Bird Tycoon gets Lasix after late-running fifth in first start; very interesting. Abilene Trail is training sharply for debut for Todd Pletcher; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Mission Command was done in by slow start when a hard-charging fourth last out; set for best in third outing of form cycle. Macho Blue is fleet-footed and needed last; serious front-running player. Maniacal gets class relief and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very playable.

EIGHTH: Connectivity tallied rapid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Elle's Town is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Keota never impacted in race moved to dirt last time; big-time player on grass.

NINTH: Blue Prize has been facing Graded stakes fields recently and drilled three times in preparation for Sunday's softer spot. Tweeting is in razor-sharp form and ships in for Jorge Navarro; worth long look. Pacific Wind has the benefit of the rail with short run into first turn; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Seeking Revenge exits willing maiden score on Aug. 3 on Monmouth sod; handles the locals at this level. Take Charge Tina was an ultra-game second for this price last out; very dangerous. O'Malley is working strongly for first start in Mike Maker barn; very interesting. Moyne Spun regressed in last after front-end victory in previous start; more than good enough on best.

