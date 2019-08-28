TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Aug. 31

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: ARRIFANA (9); Best Value: EMPRESSOF THE NILE (10)

FIRST: Sul Moon tallied fast late-pace figure when second in debut; more to come. Hard Sting owns speed and gets Lasix; front-running threat. Structor debuts for Chad Brown; any questions?

SECOND: Honey Won't needed last and owns fast back numbers; forward move predicted. No Regrets is fresh and can win from stalker's seat; dangerous. Yes and Yes was a strong second in last; be no surprise.

THIRD: Break Even is fleet-footed and has yet to taste defeat in six starts. Risky Mandate, 2-for-2 in career, owns sit-and-pounce style; dangerous. Break Curfew makes first start since claimed by Steve Asmussen; very interesting.

FOURTH: Smooth B is riding a forward line on final numbers; rates close call. Fig Jelly was a strong second in last; logical, short-priced player. Stolen Pistol would be aided by pace meltdown; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Famished made sustained rally after bad start when third in debut; more to give. This Ill Defend was hard-charging second in last; very playable. Made Sense was purchased for $500k this past May and has trained with a purpose; makes sense.

SIXTH: Rinaldi was a front-running winner when taking second straight last out; gets three-peat. Seismic Wave has worked sharply since being compromised by wide trip in last; big-time player. Good Governance passed 10 rivals when a last-to-first winner in debut; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Always Misbehaving was dueled into defeat in sharp debut; tighter on Saturday. Three Technique finished second as the favorite in both starts; strike three? Kowalski logged three solid works since front-end second in same last race as top selection; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Get Set exits sprints and is favorably posted on the rail; controlling speed. Policy Option notched swift final fraction when second in debut; easily could take this. No Word is from a dam that has produced four turf winners; stay tuned to the tote.

NINTH: Arrifana visually and numerically impressed when a 10-length winner in debut at Laurel; ready for prime time. Our Circle of Love was done in by stumbling start in first outing since seven-month layoff last time; more than good enough on best. My Roxy Girl makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice after fast-figured win in last; worth long look.

TENTH: Empressof the Nile tallied rapid late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; rail draw seals the deal. Lady Montdore owns speed and is 2-for-2 on Spa sod; dangerous. Santa Monica was shuffled to last at quarter pole when third as the favorite in last; more than good enough on "A" effort.

ELEVENTH: Mr. Buff has won two in a row and projects as the controlling speed on the rail in wide-open Woodward. Yoshida notched swift final fraction when a fast-closing second in Whitney; very playable. Preservationist regressed in last after reeling off three straight wins; very dangerous with rebound effort.

TWELFTH: Airtouch compiled eye-catching work tab for first start in more than two years; primed and ready. Free Enterprise finished second at short prices in both starts; runner-up again? New Frontier makes first start since gelded; don't ignore. Tolerant outworked 69 rivals in half-mile drill on Aug. 10; could be the goods.

