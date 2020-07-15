TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, July 18

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: SET PIECE (9); Best Value: ALTAF (10)

FIRST: Berhanu displayed good speed when third to a much-the-best winner in debut; experience counts. Holland, another that has raced, was a non-stressful sixth in debut; improvement expected. Momos debuts for potent first-out barn (Christophe Clement); follow the money.

SECOND: Winning Factor tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut victor in last; wins again. Mr. Kringle consistently delivers strong efforts; logical contender. Polar Bear Pete owns speed and is rested; very interesting.

THIRD: Domestic Spending is 2-for-2 and hails from Chad Brown barn; when you can't beat'em, join'em. Gufo owns fast final fractions and is riding a four-race winning streak; very dangerous. Get Smokin is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Lady by Choice has worked three times since claimed by Mike Maker; secures stalker's seat. Letmetakethiscall is quick from gate and could play out as the speed of the speed; worth long look. Jump for Joy also is fleet-footed and exits game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: The Angry Man, from a dam that has thrown two grass winners, should be more than happy with switch to sod. Patriot Game adds blinkers and gets more ground after non-threatening eighth in debut; more focused on Saturday. Conglomerate makes first start for Chad Brown; need more?

SIXTH: Zippy Baby, second in both starts, drilled on Saratoga grass on Monday; gets top honors. Nautilus moves to grass for profitable first-time turf barn (Brad Cox); worth long look. Breakthrough was second as the favorite on Churchill Downs  turf last out; breaks through on Saturday?

SEVENTH: Blindwillie McTell fired 5-furlong bullet for first start since February; ready to roll. Yaupon was a hard-fought winner in debut at churchill  on June 20; regresses Saturday? Cucina could wake-up at beefy ticket with return to dirt; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Singapore Trader, a winner on Spa loam, fired crisp half-mile drill last week; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Shalako runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Hammerin Aamer was a "soft" winner in last at Laurel; must consider.

NINTH: Set Piece visually and numerically impressed when winning stateside debut last month; more to come. Ramsey Solution is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Midnight Tea Time logged career-best numbers on Spa sod last summer; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Altaf was a handy maiden winner in May and has trained with a purpose in the interim. Crystal Ball exits fast-figured maiden score at Santa Anita last out; speedy and very dangerous. Tonalist's Shape owns six wins from seven starts and is firing bullets in morning preps; likely underlay.

ELEVENTH: Farragut should pack enhanced kick with slight cutback in distance. Midnight Whiskey was a front-running fourth in last; logical, short-priced player. Top of the Mint was just a length behind top pick after wide trip in last; very playable. Me 'n Sap debuts after noticeably picking up the tempo in final workout on July 9; could be the goods.

Steve Matthews
