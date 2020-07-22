Best Bet: AUTOSTRADE (6); Best Value: STEELERSFANFORLIFE (9)

FIRST: The Important One has trained sharply since determined win in first grass start last month; more to come. Lovely La La should pack amplified kick with cutback to abbreviated dash. A Little Faith is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Munnings Muse defeated a next-out winner by more than nine lengths when second in debut; strong work tab seals the deal. New York Supreme is speedy and rested; price will be tempting. Vivazano regressed in last after fast-figured third in debut; rebound potential.

THIRD: Starship Jubilee compiled eye-catching training tab for top-shelf Canada-based barn; 7-year-old mare has 17 wins from 35 starts. Sistercharlie, 2-for-2 on Spa sod, owns fast figures for Chad Brown; for those that can only see the obvious. Bramble Queen is riding a two-race winning streak; razor-sharp and very playable.

FOURTH: Wedontbelieveher, a last-race winner, makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; keeps on giving. Lady C was a tough-trip third in last; very dangerous. Spanish Point was eased in last but owns fast back numbers; big-time player if all is well.

FIFTH: Sir Alfred James moves to grass after decisive score in debut at Churchill Downs pairs up. Standup packs potent kick and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Ink Splotz is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Autostrade gets favorable cutback to sprint after earning improved internal numbers in last; breakthrough effort predicted in first start for Rudy Rodriguez. Coltandmississippi is 1-for-1 on Spa loam and would benefit from hot fractions. Aristocratic is quick from the gate and could play out as the main speed; must consider.

SEVENTH: Lonesome Fugitive tallied rapid final fraction when breaking maiden in key race at Belmont last month; takes another. Kingmeister owns speed and moves to grass for profitable first-time turf barn (Shug McGaughey); very interesting. Don Juan Kitten was an ultra-game second in last start; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Leitone is fleet-footed and 1-for-1 at the Spa; close call based on speed. Prioritize has finished second in last two outings; runner-up again? Dynamax Prime is training with a purpose for first start since February; rail draw adds to appeal.

NINTH: Steelersfanforlife is speedy, needed last and will offer juicy ticket; throw deep. Stanhope owns a win and two seconds from three starts but must overcome outside post at short odds; vulnerable favorite? Curlin's Legacy notched only win on Spa turf; very interesting.

TENTH: Firenze Fire logged clear-cut victory in True North last time; more to give in third start of form cycle. Whitmore, 1-for-1 at Saratoga, consistently logs fast numbers; could easily take this. Mind Control is 2-for-2 at the Spa and compiled ultra-strong work slate for return to favorite oval; right in the thick of this.

ELEVENTH: Frenchie Frou Frou gets added ground after making sustained rally to land third after rough start in last; call in wide-open nightcap. Eighty Seven North gets rider upgrade and owns a second and a third from two starts on Saratoga grass; very dangerous. Timeless Journey fired 5-furlong bullet since non-stressful seventh in debut; forward move expected. Micromillion has hit the board in all four starts and now makes first outing for Todd Pletcher; must be factored into the mix.