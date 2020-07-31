Best Bet: SHORE MAGIC (3); Best Value: MOONACHIE (8)

FIRST: Blend concluded work tab with two, 5-furlong drills; best guess in juvenile turf route. Mrs Frankel was compromised by wide trip in debut; experience helps. Uyuni, another that has start under belt, was well-bet when an even fourth at GP; must consider.

SECOND: Horoscope owns speed and could get the early lead by default in field that's light on front-runners. Curlin Grey regressed in last after fast-figured placing in prior; bounce-back threat. Shadow Rider would be aided if fractions get fast and furious.

THIRD: Shore Magic is training with a purpose and has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned, inner-turf course. Bluegrass Parkway could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Channel Island packs potent late kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Prince Halo drops and moves to dirt; set for wakeup at juicy ticket. Kilmarknock was a tough-trip third in last; logical, short-priced player. Talespin owns a profile that's similar to top selection (class relief, switch to main track); worth long look at long odds.

FIFTH: Ian Glass is rested and projects as the controlling speed with proper ride. Unleveraged owns fast figures but takes suspicious two-level drop for Chad Brown; vulnerable chalk? Coral Legacy needed last and gets favorably longer trip on Sunday; very interesting.

SIXTH: My Alluring Lady outworked 111 rivals in final two drills; ready to roll. Beautiful Farewell was a strong third in debut; very dangerous. Lady Lilly is firing bullets for first start; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Square Shooter owns fast back numbers and makes first start since moving to Robertino Diodoro barn. Field of Courage exits sharp placing in race that was moved to dirt last time; big-time player. Discretionary Marq failed as the favorite in last but is more than good enough on "A" efforts; must consider.

EIGHTH: Moonachie is quick from the gate and looms the swiftest of the swift with aggressive handling. Fort Worth logged fast numbers in both starts but has been sidelined for 16 months; must take the good with the bad. Harris Bay is another that has tallied rapid figures in all four starts; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Expert, 1-for-1 at the Spa, has trained strongly for return to favorite surface. Rocketry logs fast late-pace and final figures on best races; very dangerous. American Tattoo can prove to be a front-running threat if allowed a soft lead; don't dismiss.

TENTH: Tactician gets blinkers on/first-time Lasix makeover in first start for Robertino Diodoro; call in weak nightcap. Buona Fina tallied swift internal and final numbers when second to a runaway winner in last; could easily take this. Height gets added ground after laterunning second in last; worth long look. Striking Speed owns speed and starts from the fence; must be factored into the mix.