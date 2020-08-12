TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Aug. 15

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: SPICE IS NICE (9); Best Value: GUFO (8)

FIRST: Invest was a front-end winner off similar layoff this past spring; history repeats. Bebe Banker bounced last out after fast-figured win two back; rebound threat. Somebody is fresh and owns competitive back numbers; don't ignore.

SECOND: Rip It was a tough-trip seventh when favored in debut; deserves another chance. Rock Sugar was third when making first start in same race as top pick; dangerous. Polinesia debuts for Chad Brown; enough said.

THIRD: Bitumen gets confident price hike after clear-cut win in last; more to come. Reed Kan is riding a two-race winning streak; right with top selection. Skyler's Scramjet, another last-race winner, owns fast back numbers; ultra-contentious dash.

FOURTH: Me 'n Sap was a much-improved fourth in last; developing with more to give. Farragut owns two seconds and two thirds from last four starts; be no surprise. Saratoga Pal should move forward with return to dirt; very interesting.

FIFTH: No Lime fired crisp half-mile drill since game placing in last; more in the tank. Oneshotatforever owns speed, drops and returns to dirt; worth long look at long price. Beach Front regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Unitedandresolute has worked three times since clear-cut second in debut; rates close call. Swill was second to a tons-the-best winner in first start; very dangerous. High Knuckles compiled swift work tab in debut for Rudy Rodrguez; tote should tell the tale.

SEVENTH: Bourbon Bay moves to turf after logging fast late-pace figure in last; handles surface switch. Steelersfanforlife makes peak start of form cycle and owns fast back numbers; price will be tempting. Danfusi is speedy and should be aided by slight cutback in distance.

EIGHTH: Gufo tallied rapid final fraction when winning fourth in a row at Delaware last out; ready for prime time. Decorated Invader, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, has won five of seven but will offer much shorter price; your move. Domestic Spending, from Chad Brown barn, owns two wins and a third from three starts; can you say underlay?

NINTH: Spice Is Nice has trained strongly since breakthrough victory in last; upsets Grade I Alabama. Swiss Skydiver is speedy and owns fast figures; for those that can't see beyond the obvious. Crystal Ball was an ultra-game second in Coaching Club American Oaks last time; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Maxwell Esquire made sustained rally to win last; pairs up. Shiraz has won two in a row and now makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; big-time player. Call Me Harry gets the meds in first start since nine-month absence; don't ignore.

ELEVENTH: Michael's Bad Boy could be sitting on forward move in third start since seven-month layoff; call in weak nightcap. Bricco owns two seconds and a third from three starts; another minor award? High Tone owns speed and should be favorably positioned in bulky field; dangerous. Freedom and Whisky compiled tight work tab for first start in 50 days; worth long look at long price.

Steve Matthews
