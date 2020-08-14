TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 16

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: STRIKING SPEED (6); Best Value: BIG BOY MO (10)

FIRST: Stone Town was a sharp second in debut; experience counts in six-horse field with four newcomers. School of Thought and Nevisian Sunrise are firsters from the Chad Brown barn; good luck separating the two. Cantata debuts for Steve Asmussen; terrible betting race.

SECOND: Seize the Hay compiled tight work tab for first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. Tiz Envy has drilled twice since last start; worth long look at long price. Chocolate Bar drops and makes third start of from cycle; dangerous. Complex System fits the classic Chad Brown profile; likely underlay.

THIRD: Officer Hutchy makes peak outing of form cycle and returns to dirt; forward move expected. Lady C drops after clear-cut placing in last; a bit too obvious to get a square price. Pick Up the Fone has finished second five times from 10 starts; another minor award?

FOURTH: Lido Key was compromised by soft splits last time; drop into claimer seals the deal. Skye Snow takes suspicious price plunge in first start in nearly four months; damaged goods? Tradeable logged only win on Spa sod; very interesting.

FIFTH: He's No Lemon gets class relief after being pace and trip compromised in last; set for best in third start since nine-month layoff. Nakamura owns a win and a second in two starts on Saratoga turf; logical, short-priced player. Midnight Tea Time owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Striking Speed is speedy and could get early jump in weak maiden field. Breithorn was a tough-trip third in last; logical contender. Lost In Rome owns three seconds and a third from five starts; underneath use in exotics.

SEVENTH: Winning Factor is riding a two-race winning streak; wins another. Mo Gotcha is fleet-footed and could go wire to wire if allowed a soft lead. La Hara is an obvious short-priced runner from the Chad Brown barn; can't make money with these types.

EIGHTH: Prairie Fire endured rough journey when a game second in last; call based on price in ultra-deep field. Letmetakethiscall is quick from the gate and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Bertranda delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; must consider.

NINTH: Queens Embrace logs fast late-pace figures and should be aided by Sunday's longer trip. Speaktomeofsummer was a determined winner in last and has the benefit of the rail; very dangerous. Ricetta makes stateside debut for Bill Mott; tote should tell the tale.

TENTH: Big Boy Mo notched improved internal figures in last and gets much-needed class relief; breakthrough on tap. Ink Splotz is fleet-footed and returns to dirt; don't ignore. Dangerous Edge could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Liam's Fire is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look at long price.

