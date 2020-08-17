Best Bet: RIVENDELL (6); Best Value: LITTLE RED BUTTON (9)

FIRST: Fast Car won by more than six lengths in first start over the Spa jumps last time; more to give. Snap Decision is riding a six-race winning streak; could easily snare another. Duc de Meran gets Laisx for first U.S. start; worth long look.

SECOND: Jill's a Hot Mess regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds. Sassy Belle noticeably picked up the tempo in final two works; could be a runner. Ruby Stiletto compiled consistent training tab for debut; tote should offer additional clues.

THIRD: Mo Normal was a tough-trip fourth when favored in debut; deserves another chance. Stunning Princess was a front-running second when debuting in same race as top pick; obvious danger. Ingrassia debuts for Chad Brown; you know the drill.

FOURTH: Curlin Grey logged fast late-pace figure when a sharp second last out; call based on price potential. Hoffenheim drops two price levels after subpar seventh as the favorite last time; more than good enough if all is well. Street Trust took backward step in last after wide third two races back; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Abiding Star projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Financial System drops in price after winning second in a row last time; vulnerable chalk? McErin is quick from the gate and owns a win on Spa sod; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Rivendell has trained consistently since clear-cut win in debut on July 5; rail draw on tight-turned inner turf seals the deal. Bareeqa is a three-time winner on Saratoga grass; dangerous. Pure Wow is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Coach Villa made wide move at the quarter pole when a sharp second in last; faster back numbers is the clincher. Quickflash owns a win, four seconds and a third from six starts; must use in all exotics. Big Thicket, another ultra-consistent sort, was just a head behind top selection on July 17; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Joy's Rocket, a winner on Polytrack (Woodbine) and on dirt (Churchill Downs) in two starts, is bred to handle switch to turf; keeps on giving. Tobys Heart demolished eight rivals when a visually and numerically impressive winner in debut on CD sod; very dangerous. Mischievous Dream overcame rough journey to win debut (albeit in a somewhat slow time); don't dismiss.

NINTH: Little Red Button was compromised by wide trip when an improved fourth in last; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Eighty Seven North should pack enhanced late kick with cutback to shorter route. Women Not Easy regressed in last after clear-cut placing in previous start; bounce-back potential. Sandra's Mine is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look.