TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 19

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: RIVENDELL (6); Best Value: LITTLE RED BUTTON (9)

FIRST: Fast Car won by more than six lengths in first start over the Spa jumps last time; more to give. Snap Decision is riding a six-race winning streak; could easily snare another. Duc de Meran gets Laisx for first U.S. start; worth long look.

SECOND: Jill's a Hot Mess regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds. Sassy Belle noticeably picked up the tempo in final two works; could be a runner. Ruby Stiletto compiled consistent training tab for debut; tote should offer additional clues.

THIRD: Mo Normal was a tough-trip fourth when favored in debut; deserves another chance. Stunning Princess was a front-running second when debuting in same race as top pick; obvious danger. Ingrassia debuts for Chad Brown; you know the drill.

FOURTH: Curlin Grey logged fast late-pace figure when a sharp second last out; call based on price potential. Hoffenheim drops two price levels after subpar seventh as the favorite last time; more than good enough if all is well. Street Trust took backward step in last after wide third two races back; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Abiding Star projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Financial System drops in price after winning second in a row last time; vulnerable chalk? McErin is quick from the gate and owns a win on Spa sod; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Rivendell has trained consistently since clear-cut win in debut on July 5; rail draw on tight-turned inner turf seals the deal. Bareeqa is a three-time winner on Saratoga grass; dangerous. Pure Wow is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Coach Villa made wide move at the quarter pole when a sharp second in last; faster back numbers is the clincher. Quickflash owns a win, four seconds and a third from six starts; must use in all exotics. Big Thicket, another ultra-consistent sort, was just a head behind top selection on July 17; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Joy's Rocket, a winner on Polytrack (Woodbine) and on dirt (Churchill Downs) in two starts, is bred to handle switch to turf; keeps on giving. Tobys Heart demolished eight rivals when a visually and numerically impressive winner in debut on CD sod; very dangerous. Mischievous Dream overcame rough journey to win debut (albeit in a somewhat slow time); don't dismiss.

NINTH: Little Red Button was compromised by wide trip when an improved fourth in last; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Eighty Seven North should pack enhanced late kick with cutback to shorter route. Women Not Easy regressed in last after clear-cut placing in previous start; bounce-back potential. Sandra's Mine is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees looks on during Yankees' Stanton being dogged by label of injury prone
Graham Gano, then with the Panthers, follows through Giants expected to sign kicker Gano after releasing Catanzaro
Mets manager Luis Rojas walks to the dugout Rojas says Peterson, deGrom to make next starts; Matz's status unclear
Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates his goal Best: Pageau withstood pressure, now producing for Isles
Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith (17) returns a Source: Jets' Vyncint Smith will miss first month of season
MSG Network analyst AJ Mleczko works a game Isles, NHL playoffs a wild ride for broadcasters Mleczko, Burke
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search