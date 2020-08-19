TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Aug. 22

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: GROWTH ENGINE (8); Best Value: ARITHMETIC (7)

FIRST: Foliage is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; sharp half-mile drill last week seals the deal. My Sea Cottage is working consistently on the Spa sod; surface switch is key. Explain turns back to sprint after speed and fade in last; dangerous.

SECOND: Oh My Papa adds blinkers and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; main speed with heads-up handling. Airtouch owns a win and three seconds from four starts; be no surprise. Beach Front should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs.

THIRD: Jake Rocks is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures. French Reef set hot splits when a front-running maiden winner in last; big-time threat. Fast Getaway makes peak start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Thebigfundamental needed last and owns fast back figures. Chief Know It All is speedy and fresh; very interesting. Super Dude takes precipitous price plunge; damaged goods?

FIFTH: Lease was done in by poor start and moderate fractions in debut; improvement predicted. Winfromwithin exits sprints and could play out as the controlling speed in first turf start. Sifting Sands, from a dam that has produced two turf winners, debuts for Chad Brown; you know the drill.

SIXTH: Central Exit gets class relief in first start for new barn; breakthrough predicted. Love Me Tomorrow owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Shenandoah River debuts for capable first-out barn; tote should tell the tale.

SEVENTH: Arithmetic was compromised by wide trip in last after game placing in previous; rebounds. Plot the Dots drops to more appropriate level after making middle move and fading in Jersey Derby on Monmouth turf last out; dangerous. Alley Oop Johnny was a front-running second at 33-1 last time; worth long look at long price.

EIGHTH: Growth Engine tallied solid final fraction when pulling away from cheaper in last at Monmouth; Chad Brown at a playable price. Blewitt is fleet-footed and will be aided by return to dirt. Its All Relevant was a subpar fifth in last but is more than good enough on "A" effort; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Got Stormy, 2-for-2 on Spa grass, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat in nine-horse field with four uncoupled Chad Brown entrants; what a game. Raging Bull, one of the Brown runners, is a multiple Grade I winner. Chewing Gum should be aided by added ground; don't overlook.

TENTH: Scotty Brown has trained with a purpose since front-end maiden score in June; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Letterman also is fleet-footed and has the benefit of the rail; very playable. Battalion was second to a repeat winner in last; big-time contender. Rakeez fits the classic Chad Brown profile (returns from layoff with sharp works and fast numbers); obviously could take this.

