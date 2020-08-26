Best Bet: VANZZY (3); Best Value: HIGHLAND SKY (9)

FIRST: Queendom logged three tight works for first start in 55 days; ready to rumble. Happy Sophia drops into claimer after useful fifth in last; dangerous. Bull Feathers owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting.

SECOND: Greyes Creek returns from seven-week freshener after winning two in a row in Kentucky; ready for prime time. King Cause was a determined winner at this level in last; very playable. Ballagh Rocks delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; must consider.

THIRD: Vanzzy notched fast late-pace figure when winning Jersey Derby last time; more to give. Three Technique is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; price will be tempting. Irish Mias makes third start of form cycle after finishing just four lengths behind top pick when third as the favorite in Jersey Derby; easily could close the gap.

FOURTH: Stay Fond is riding a two-race winning streak; returns quick dividends in first start since reclaimed by Linda Rice. Tied Up has won seven of last eight starts; speedy and very dangerous. Cheatham Hill fired half-mile bullet for first start in nine months; worth long look at long price.

FIFTH: Prairie Fire was compromised by bad start last time; call based on price in wide-open sprint. Letmetakethiscall is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; logical contender. Archumybaby makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez after gutsy score in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Jimmy the Kid, shipping in for capable Parx-based barn, compiled sneaky-good work tab; call in 10-horse field with nine newcomers. Highly Motivated and Founder are uncoupled firsters for Chad Brown; NYS Racing and Wagering board needs to change the rules. Newbomb debuts for Todd Pletcher; good race to keep your money in your pocket.

SEVENTH: Yaupon has yet to taste defeat in two starts; up-and-comer with a future. Long Weekend failed to get the job done when 20 cents on the dollar in last; puny price once again. Wonderwherecraigis is right with the top pair on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Whitmore was victimized by breaking through the gate prerace and soft splits that followed; better luck this time. Lexitonian lost the Grade I Bing Crosby at Del Mar by a head bob last out; very playable. Funny Guy defeated NY-breds in last two; could be up to the litmus test in Grade I Forego.

NINTH: Highland Sky fired two, crisp 5-furlong works since tough-trip fourth in Bowling Green last time; rail draw seals the deal. Cross Border is an eye-catching 5-for-5 on Spa sod; big-time player. Sadler's Joy appeared to be wrongly dq'd when making minimal contact with rivals en route to victory in Bowling Green; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: O'Gotten Girl moves to dirt after strong third in turf debut; timid call in another race with uncoupled firsters from Chad Brown barn. Len Lo Lady concluded work tab with two bullet drills over the Spa loam; tote should provide additional clues. Spun d'Etat has finished third in both starts; show dough again?

ELEVENTH: Kinky Sox was done in by slow splits and wide trip last time; forward move predicted. Midnight Surprise lived up to heavy tote support when a "geared down" winner as the favorite in debut; could easily take another. Miss Jimmy has tallied six wins and four seconds in 11 starts at Finger Lakes; could pose a problem for the locals. Flashpackinbarbie owns two wins and a second from four starts; be no surprise.