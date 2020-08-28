Best Bet: LETRUSKA (9); Best Value: DANCINGWTHDAFFODLS (7)

FIRST: What's My Category moves to grass after speed and fade in dirt debut; improvement predicted. Boss Bear is from a dam that has produced a turf winner; worth long look. Sam and Sy concluded workout tab with two bullet drills; could be a runner.

SECOND: Buona Fina logged determined win at the distance in first start on Spa loam; pairs up. Blood Moon makes peak start of form cycle after fast-figured third in last; dangerous. Super Wicked Charm drops and returns to dirt; interesting.

THIRD: Chasing Cara is riding a forward line on the numbers; call based on price potential. No Mo' Spending held nearly eight lengths to the good on fourth finisher when an improved third in last; big-time threat. Rosey's Peach was a non-stressful fourth in debut and should make forward move in second start.

FOURTH: Soglio is rested and owns field's fastest late-pace figures on best efforts. Siding Spring owns speed and could prove tough on a soft lead. Hieroglyphics was a much-the-best winner when 85 cents on the dollar last time; could easily take another.

FIFTH: Herald Angel was a clear-cut second in debut; must escape AE list. Red Ghost is from a dam that has produced three grass winners; tote should provide additional clues. So Enchanting debuts for Chad Brown; you can fill in the blanks.

SIXTH: Zonic tallied swift final fraction when a hard-charging third in last; added sixteenth should play to strength. Square Shooter drops and moves to dirt; wake-up possibility. Big Mountain is fleet-footed and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Dancingwthdaffodls logged four tight works since last-to-first score on July 12; more to come. Blue Atlas holds razor-sharp current condition; logical, short-priced player. Pecatonica owns two wins and a third from three starts on Spa sod; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Riken was done in by fast fractions last time; main speed that pulls weight from the field. Number One Dillon visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden by 10 lengths at Finger Lakes last out; very playable. Harris Bay could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Letruska tallied career-best pace figure in Ballerina last out; controlling front-runner with heads-up handling. Golden Award could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look. Lucky Move, another with sit-and-pounce style, is fresh and owns win on Spa loam; don't ignore.

TENTH: Venerable moves to grass after flashing brief speed in debut; rail draw seals the deal. Modern Science was an ultra-game second in first start on Saratoga turf; obviously cold take this. Ready At Dawn compiled tight work tab at Fair Hill training center; stay tuned to the tote. Shirelle debuts for Chab Brown; you know the drill.