Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Saturday, Sept. 5

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: MATH WIZARD (11); Best Value: LOVELY LUCKY (4)

FIRST: Tackle tallied fast late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in debut; more to give. Bernardino compiled eye-catching work tab for first start in 21 months; dangerous. Neuro makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

SECOND: Vincero was a determined winner at 25-1 last time; big-price with big-chance once again. Wegotoldyougotsold owns speed and fast numbers but takes suspicious price plunge in first start since claimed; mixed message. Brush Country was less than a length behind top pick when a game second on July 31; must consider.

THIRD: Saratoga Love projects as the main speed on the hedge with heads-up handling. Fractorization also is fleet-footed and compiled tight work tab for first start since July 3; worth long look. Canarsie Angel hails from the suddenly-live Mike Miceli barn; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Lovely Lucky visually and numerically impressed when winning by nearly seven lengths at Saturday's marathon distance; pairs up. Beau Belle could capitalize on soft lead in field that's light on speed. My Sister Nat was a determined winner of Grade 3 Waya Stakes last time; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Directional has trained sharply since speed and fade in debut at Keeneland on July 11; duly tightened. Officiating endured rough trip in first start; improvement predicted. Caddo River concluded training tab with half-mile bullet; tote should provide additional clues.

SIXTH: Carrizo owns two wins and two seconds from four starts at Saratoga; call based on price potential. Pop a Choc is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Timely Tradition also owns speed and was done in by poor start last time; must consider.

SEVENTH: Hidden Enemy was pace and trip compromised when fourth in debut; forward move expected. Restored Order is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; very interesting. Sifting Sands debuts for Chad Brown; you know the drill.

EIGHTH: Good Old Boy has worked twice since game victory on Aug. 6; keeps on giving. Barleewon regressed in last after fast-figured score in previous start; rebound threat. Microsecond was a winner the first time he touched Spa sod; dangerous.

NINTH: Jesus' Team notched swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in Monmouth stake last time; ready for prime time. Happy Saver has visually and numerically impressed when winning both starts; big-time player. Dr Post could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look.

TENTH: Hello Beautiful projects as the speed of the speed with top-notch front-end rider aboard. Reagan's Edge could be sitting in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Frank's Rockette owns four wins and four seconds from eight starts; obviously could take this.

ELEVENTH: Math Wizard took backward step in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; sharp local works and rail draw seal the deal. Moretti owns stalker's style and has won three of last four starts; very dangerous. Tacitus was freshened after winning Suburban by nearly nine lengths; more than good enough.

TWELFTH: Our Country drops, owns fast back numbers and gets appropriate cutback in distance; starting from the hedge clinches it. Traffic Pattern fell victim to swift splits last time; worth long look. Doubly Blessed is training with a purpose for first start since four-month layoff; price will be tempting. Life on Top was an even fifth in last; improvement expected in second start since two-month absence.

