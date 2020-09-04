TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Sept. 6

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: THEODORA GRACE (7); Best Value: LUSITANO (8)

FIRST: Malibu Curl was a late-running sixth in budding key-race debut;  improvement expected. Fouette was a sharp third when favored in first start; be no surprise. Jordan's Leo concluded work tab with two, half-mile bullets; could be the goods.

SECOND: Wild William set sizzling splits when a front-end winner in last; pairs up. Bad Beat Brian should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint. No Bang No Boom is speedy and needed last; don't ignore.

THIRD: First Rate tallied fast late-pace figure when a game second in most recent; more to come. Cold Hard Cash owns a win, a second and a third in three starts at Saratoga; logical contender. Majestic West was a tough-trip third in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Ethos own sprinter's speed and is training swiftly; career best predicted.  Amano was pace and trip compromised last time; very dangerous. Holy Emperor fired 5-furlong bullet since besting Amano by a length when second on Aug. 1; very playable.

FIFTH: Leia Marie adds blinkers, gets top-shelf, front-end rider and is training swiftly; wire to wire. Mo Dean was a hard-charging second in debut; regresses today? Lutescoot N Boogie was done in by pace duel in debut; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: A Little Faith was a determined winner in last; keeps on giving. Bean Counter also won last and delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; very dangerous. Keota, another last-race victor, is underlay almost every time she goes to the post.

SEVENTH: Theodora Grace moves to grass with suitable pedigree after non-stressful fifth in debut; improvement predicted. Madison Parc is fresh and working with a purpose; very interesting. Dancing Kiki is 0-for-11 but was a sharp second in last; must consider.

EIGHTH: Lusitano makes first start for new barn after logging clear-cut score the first time he touched Spa loam; returns quick dividends. Tiz He the One owns fast figures but takes suspicious price drop; mixed message. Last Judgment packs potent late punch on best efforts; worth long look.

NINTH: Esplanande has yet to be headed at any point of call in all three starts at minor-league tracks; ready for the big time. Beautiful Memories was eased after bad start last out after ultra-impressive score in debut at Churchill Downs; could easily take this. Irish Constitution bested a next-out winner when a hard-fought victor in debut; don't dismiss.

TENTH: Lady's Island projects as the quickest of the quick with heads-up handling. Come Dancing makes third start of form cycle and owns fast back figures; dangerous. Blamed is fleet-footed and training swiftly; right in the thick of this.

ELEVENTH: Pulsate owns favorable sit-and-pounce style and should be set for breakthrough in third start since seven-month layoff. Gidu is speedy and Sunday's shorter trip should play to strength. Shekky Shebaz owns two wins and a second in three starts on Saratoga turf; must be factored into the mix.

TWELFTH: Blitchton Lady moves to grass after front-running maiden score in last; transfers razor-sharp current condition. Stormy Derby Day failed to fire when a non-threatening seventh as the favorite in last; don't ignore. Positive Skew regressed in most recent after game placing in previous start; rebound potential. Leeway gets class relief and makes second start since nine-month layoff; more than good enough on "A" effort.

