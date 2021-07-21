Best Bet: FLOWER POINT (10); Best Value: BABY BLYTHE (8)

FIRST: Ashaar displayed improved speed in last; controlling front-runner with proper ride. Good Culture could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Giocare is another that could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

SECOND: Pathetique has trained sharply since useful eighth in debut; added ground is key. Freedomofthepress is fresh and gets the meds for Chad Brown; logical threat. Unionduesincluded could be positioned near the front in field that's light on speed.

THIRD: Alcools fired 3-furlong bullet since fast-figured win in last; pairs up. The Sicarii is rested and gets class relief; dangerous. Popizar is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

FOURTH: Tallaj tallied improved late-pace figure in last; pedigree to handle grass. Count Down exits top-figured maiden score in last; could easily take another. Knockout Punch might deliver a KO blow if speed duel develops; worth long look.

FIFTH: Malathaat is 5-for-5; Coaching Club American Oaks for watching only. Clairiere was just three lengths behind top pick when fourth in Kenucky Oaks; interesting. Maracuja is fresh and training consistently.

SIXTH: Volcanic has worked crisply since fourth in well-bet debut; timid call in 11-horse field with six newcomers. Watasha, purchased for $450k as a yearling, debuts for Chad Brown; follow the money. Faith Runner was a $300k yearling that's compiled decent work tab; charting a must.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Shady McGee was pace and trip compromised in Canterbury stakes last out; could fall through the cracks in the wagering. Space Launch logged fast final fractions in all three starts; dangerous. Never Explain overcame soft fractions when a hard-charging maiden winner in last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Baby Blythe notched deceptively rapid late-pace figure when a tough-trip third in debut; first-time Lasix seals the deal. Split Then Double has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Midnight Choir gets blinkers/Lasix makeover and is training swiftly; very interesting.

NINTH: Amendment Nineteen logged quick final fractions in both starts; more to come. Caramel Swirl is firing bullets for first start since April; dangerous. Glass Ceiling consistently delivers solid efforts; must consider.

TENTH: Flower Point made sustained rally and overcame wide trip when a clear-cut winner in last; half-mile bullet on Monday is the clincher. Robin Sparkles is speedy and has won six of last eight; big-time threat. Caravel also loves to win (6 of 8 lifetime) and owns advantageous stalker's style; right in the thick of this.

ELEVENTH: Vallarand was victimized by wide journey in lone turf start; longer trip makes the difference. Mike's Girl was a front-running winner at Delaware last out; very playable. Unicorn Sally makes third start of form cycle; price will be tempting. Just Ok is Not Ok has worked three times since determined maiden score in last; must be factored into the mix.