Best Bet: PANSTER (2); Best Value: POLISHED GEM (7)

FIRST: Trade Secret appears to be the best of the three that have raced; timid call in opener with five newcomers. Openthegate debuts for streaking Bill Mott barn; could be the goods. Tout Ensemble is training swiftly for Chad Brown; follow the money.

SECOND: Panster should pack enhanced kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Dr. Duke is speedy and firing bullets; very dangerous. Wild William is also fleet-footed and working swiftly; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Tapple Cider moves to grass with suitable pedigree; call based on price potential. Hit the Nail gets rider upgrade after enduring "nightmare" journey when seventh in debut; very interesting. Marvelous Maude has drilled four times since useful third in first start; dangerous.

FOURTH: Amundson is rested and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts. Michael Dubb entry: Excellent Timing is quick from gate and mate Bronx Bomber owns stalker's style; complementary coupling. Power Up Paynter could impact if pace meltdown ensues; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Summer At the Spa drops and gets favorable cutback in distance. Herald Angel is speedy and makes third start of form cycle. High School Crush, second in both starts on Saratoga turf, needed last; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Lemieux has drilled sharply since second to an ultra-talented rival in debut; rates close call. Miss Interpret was an improved second in last; be no surprise. Gal in a Rush debuts for white-hot Christophe Clement barn; must consider.

SEVENTH: Polished Gem is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; race over the track seals the deal. Master of Hope (Orlando Noda barn) and Kaely's Sister (Brad Cox stable) each own two wins and a second from four starts; logical contenders.

EIGHTH: Conviction Trade is fresh, training with a purpose and owns swift numbers on best efforts. City Man could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Value Engineering is another that would be aided by swift fractions. On dirt: Dack Janiel's, Chris and Dave, Yankee Division.

NINTH: Crystal Ball tallied sizzling final fraction when winning third in row last time; more to come. Royal Flag has never been worse than third in nine career starts; logical threat. Liberty M D is 2-for-2 and gets litmus test on Sunday; price will be tempting.

TENTH: Crea's Bklyn Law was a tough-trip third in last at Gulfstream; demand value in weak nightcap. Mubarmaj has worked three times since dominant score in last; likely underlay. Someday Jones is 12-for-36 lifetime but takes troubling price plunge; mixed message. American Lincoln will be favorably positioned near the front; don't ignore.