Best Bet: OBLIGATORY (8); Best Value: LIFE CHANGER (3)

FIRST: Slim Slow Slider was a non-stressful fifth in debut; improvement predicted. Speak Unity could play out as the main speed. Dripping Gold is from a dam that has thrown three turf winners; follow the money.

SECOND: Grumps Little Tots owns a win and a third in two starts at the Spa. Shotski was a clear-cut winner at this level in last; dangerous. Zoomer owns speed and fast back numbers; worth long look.

THIRD: Life Changer projects as the controlling speed on the fence with heads-up handling. Newbomb will be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs. Tuggle is consistent but seems to prefer minor awards; handle with care at short odds.

FOURTH: Dreampoint was pace and trip compromised last out; call based on price potential. Ruse makes third start of form cycle; be no surprise. Big Castle, a useful sixth in debut, has ample room for improvement; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Keepcalmcarryon was second to a repeat winner in debut; tight work tab seals the deal. Brigadier General exits sharp placing in first start; very dangerous. Big Skipper, a $590k yearling, is training strongly for first start; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Tell Your Daddy chased sizzling splits and faded last time; more patient handling is key. Flavius owns fast late-pace figures; big-time player. Temple, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: War Like Goddess, 1-for-1 at the distance, is working with a purpose for first start since April. Temple City Terror could impact if fractions get fast and furious. My Sister Nat owns fast numbers but appears to have her best days behind her; proceed with caution at short ticket.

EIGHTH: Obligatory is fresh and packs potent late wallop; call in contentious Test Stakes. Bella Sofia is speedy and could prove very tough to catch on a soft lead. Search Results hails from Chad Brown barn and owns four wins and a second from five starts; likely underlay.

NINTH: Yes This Time won fifth straight in Kent Stakes at Delaware Park last time; ready for prime time. Bolshoi Ballet lived up to heavy tote support when winning stateside debut in Belmont Derby; could easily take another. King Fury is training swiftly for first turf start; price will be tempting.

TENTH: Knicks Go got his game back when a dominant 10-length winner in Cornhusker at Prairie Meadows; paltry price is the problem. By My Standards owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; very interesting. Maxfield took seventh of eight starts when winning Stephen Foster last out; right in the thick of this.

ELEVENTH: Superfecto is quick from gate and starts from fence; speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Chestertown could be advantageously positioned in the stalker's seat; worth long look. Empty Tomb regressed in last after determined victory in previous start; bounce-back threat.

TWELFTH: Sussex Garden should pack amplified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint. Time Limit was a clear-cut winner in lone start on Spa sod; very dangerous. Miner's Queen could play out as the controlling speed; right in the thick of this. Bay Storm delivered strong efforts in both starts last autumn; must consider.