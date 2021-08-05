TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 8

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: SEMBLE JUSTE (4); Best Value: THE GOLDEN DOOR (10)

FIRST: Chole Rose was a clear-cut winner the first time she touched Spa soil; more to come. Shaker Shake is quick from gate and could play out as the main speed; very dangerous. Briella also is fleet-footed and is training swiftly; must consider.

SECOND: Penny Saver is firing bullets for first grass start; timid call in race jammed with well-meant newcomers. Consumer Spending and McKulick are firsters from Chad Brown barn; neither would surprise. Love to Run concluded work tab with crisp 5-furlong drill; could be the goods.

THIRD: Kreesa La Wrote was an improved second in last; more to give. U Should B Dancing was less than two lengths behind top pick after making sustained middle move on July 16; very playable. No Payne has drilled three times since sharp third on June 25; worth long look.

FOURTH: Semble Juste should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Harper's in Charge is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Midtown Rose chased swift splits and faded last time; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Majestic Tiger gets much-needed class relief; strong second at this level in debut. Forgotten Mission could play out as the controlling speed; price will be tempting. Boom Boom Kaboom could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Shanghai Shamrock should pack enhanced wallop with switch to dirt; crisp half-mile drill on July 31 seals the deal. Li Li Bear was an even fourth in fast-figured debut; dangerous. Dream Lith shows work tab that culminated with swift half-mile; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Shifty She is 5-for-7 lifetime and can win from on or off the pace; swift work slate is the clincher. Regal Glory consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures; 2-for-2 on Spa sod. Viadera is riding a three-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Ontheonesandtwos notched rapid final fractions in both starts; added sixteenth plays to strength. Mainstay chased sizzling splits when an ultra-game second in Schuylerville; very playable. Microbiome visually impressed when winning debut by more than five lengths on opening day; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Higher Truth was compromised by plodding pace last out; amplified wallop at shorter route. Plum Ali, 1-for-1 on Saratoga turf, owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Con Lima is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on soft lead.

TENTH: The Golden Door could be sitting on breakthrough effort in third start since seven-month layoff. Perpetrate was victimized by wide trip in same last race as top selection; big-time player. Albie bested a next-out winner by more than four lengths when a strong second in last; very playable. Chrome Dixie should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field; worth long look. Stanhope is another that will be advantageously placed near the front; must consider.

