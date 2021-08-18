Best Bet: REGAL SPEAKER (5); Best Value: ARMY WIFE (10)

FIRST: Bourbon Heist overcame rough start when second in last; rates close call. Fan the Fire was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner in debut; very playable. Gilded Age was bought for $600k as a yearling; could be the goods.

SECOND: Dial Me Up projects as the main speed. Halo City could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Primacy is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

THIRD: Lead Guitar, eliminated at start last time, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Robin Sparkles owns bullet-like speed and will prove tough on a soft lead. Pacific Gale is training swiftly for first start in seven weeks; very interesting.

FOURTH: Tangerine Dream is rested, drops and gets Lasix; breakthrough predicted. Tellaperfectale, another that's rested and gets class relief, logged swift numbers in first two starts; dangerous. Maria's Gift is quick from gate and could play out as the controlling speed.

FIFTH: Regal Speaker, a determined winner on June 24, shows work tab that culminated with crisp half-mile breeze; pairs up. Ghost Giant makes first start since claimed by Rob Atras (29%); big-time contender. Quiet Out East packs potent late kick on best efforts.

SIXTH: Silky Blue could get the early jump with aggressive handling. Purrageous Dyna could impact if fractions get fast and furious. Saratoga Love (owns speed) and Kokopelli (logged fast figures in all three starts) are two more contenders in wide-open dash.

SEVENTH: Seal Beach notched solid late-pace figure when third in debut; more to come. Reserve Currency noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout for Chad Brown; could be a runner. My Prankster, a $600k yearling, has been training swiftly for Todd Pletcher; charting a must.

EIGHTH: Therisastormbrewin projects as the controlling front-runner with heads-up handling. Restoring Hope drops and owns fast back numbers; very interesting. Identity Politics also gets class relief and is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

NINTH: Ego Trip was a tough-trip second in stateside debut; more to come. Lovestruck notched very rapid late-pace figure when breaking maiden on Spa sod last summer; very playable. Technical Analysis tallied clear-cut score in Lake George last time; likely underlay.

TENTH: Army Wife logged career-best late-pace figure when winning Iowa Oaks at Prairie Meadows last out; ready for prime time. Malathaat suffered first defeat in six starts when an ultra-game second in CCA Oaks; if chalk is your game. Maracuja enjoyed perfect trip to get the better of Malathaat by a head on July 24; another great setup?

ELEVENTH: Gailhorsewind should be aided by stretchout to a mile. So Enchanting owns three seconds and a third from four starts; another minor award? Good Talk owns speed and adds blinkers; worth long look. Split then Double was third as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced player.