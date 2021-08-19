Best Bet: LADY MILAGRO (6); Best Value: QIAN B C (8)

FIRST: Time for Cupid was dq'd after much-the-best score in debut at Lone Star; free square. Everyoneloveslinda was a clear-cut second in debut; dangerous. Dover Dreams, a $460k yearling, debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

SECOND: Madammoussepousse logged three tight works since useful fifth in debut; more to give. Highly Devauxted debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money. Fortineno, another newcomer, is training with a purpose; could be a runner.

THIRD: Clench gets class relief after taking backward step in last; improvement predicted. Strolling was a winner the first time he touched Spa loam; very playable. Bronzed owns speed and fast numbers but has been sidelined for more than two years; mixed message.

FOURTH: Jades Gelly, declared a non-starter after bad getaway last time, was a determined winner two back; rates close call. What a Trick could play out as the speed of the speed; worth long look. Lilly Simone could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic; don't overlook.

FIFTH: Quantitativbreezin makes first start since claimed and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Miss Peppina is rested and owns fast numbers on best efforts; very interesting. Cazilda Fortytales was a game second in last; logical contender.

SIXTH: Lady Milagro drops into maiden claimer after speed and fade in debut; crisp half-mile breeze on Aug, 12 seals the deal. Shanghai Shamrock also gets class relief and wheels back on two weeks' rest; very interesting. Opening Night opened career with a well-bet fourth at Monmouth; don't ignore.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Box N Score logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts; breakthrough predicted. Mud Pie is another that packs potent wallop on "A" game; very dangerous. Rhythm Section is speedy and starts from the hedge; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Qian B C could be sitting in the catbird seat in field with ample speed. Kasim is another that will benefit if anticipated pace meltdown comes to fruition. Montauk Daddy was done in by sizzling splits when seventh at 80 cents on the dollar last time; softer flow today?

NINTH: Gibberish should be aided by cutback to shorter route. Horologist is fleet-footed and was a game second in last; must consider. Dunbar Road owns fast numbers on "A" game, is off best efforts lately and will likely offer short ticket; you've been warned.

TENTH: Bail Out is 0-for-24 but may have finally landed in right bunch; weakness of field is selection's strength. Voter Protection is the obvious Chad Brown contender that will likely offer a paltry price; your move. Empire Attraction displayed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Leading West could impact if pace meltdown ensues.