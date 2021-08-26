Best Bet: ELUSIVE EDGE (7); Best Value: DANZIGWITHTHESTARS (9)

FIRST: First Homestand ships in from Finger Lakes after winning four of last five; more to come. Moonachie drops after middle move and fade in last; dangerous. Full Salute should move forward with return to dirt; don't ignore.

SECOND: Not Stormy was compromised by rough start last out; improvement predicted. Partner's Hope makes quick comeback (four days) and returns to maiden-claiming ranks; very playable. Charleston Strong gets favorable cutback to sprint; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Sacred Life owns field's fastest late-pace figures. Bodecream could be ideally positioned in the stalker' seat; dangerous. Analyze It has trained strongly since willing second in last; could easily take this.

FOURTH: Blewitt, a front-end winner in last, makes first start since claimed; returns quick dividends. Bronx Bomber packs potent late kick; worth long look. Too Early owns seven seconds and two thirds from 16 starts; another minor award?

FIFTH: Run for the Hills shows work tab that culminated with swift half-mile breeze from gate; ready at first asking. Fannie and Freddie is another newcomer that concluded morning drills with sizzling half-mile work; follow the money. Gerrymander (50 cents on the dollar in debut for white-hot Chad Brown barn in June) and Mommasgottarun (willing second in first start) both have experience and must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Pearl Earring has shown ability in morning moves at Fair Hill training base; ready to roll. Bali Belle has worked three times since even third in debut; logical contender. Alittleloveandluck, from a dam that has produced three grass winners from three foals to race, fired half-mile bullet in final workout; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Elusive Edge lived up to heavy tote backing when a dominant winner in turf debut at Colonial; ready for prime time. Montauk Daddy was a handy, front-running winner in race moved to dirt last out; very dangerous. Stanhope should benefit from cutback to dash; must consider.

EIGHTH: Yodel E. A. Who was victimized by wide trip last out; rates close call in wide-open, high-priced claimer. Night Time has finished second in three of last four; runner-up again? Girolamo's Attack needed last and owns fast back numbers; don't overlook.

NINTH: Danzigwiththestars has won two straight on Spa sod; hat trick time. Sifting Sands made determined rally to win last; dangerous. Dreamer's Disease is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

TENTH: Molino bested a next-out winner when a hard-charging victor in debut at Belmont in May; properly conditioned for return. Made My Day was a sharp third at this level in last; very playable. Girl Dad is fresh and training with a purpose; right in the thick of this. Jarreau logged a win and three seconds from last four starts; must be factored into the mix.