Best Bet: MOHS (8); Best Value: BRIGADIER GENERAL (7)

FIRST: War Smoke was a hard-charging second in debut; swift half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Sheriff Bianco is speedy and rested; dangerous. Suit of Armor was a tough-trip fourth in first start; must consider.

SECOND: Roaming Union gets price hike after clear-cut score in last; more to come. Grumps Lil Tots drops two class levels; mixed message. Supreme Aura plunges in first start since claimed; fire sale?

THIRD: Ubquitous projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Pipeline should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Cody's Wish has finished third in both starts; show dough again?

FOURTH: Screamin' By looms the swiftest of the swift with heads-up handling. Harper's in Charge is fleet-footed and moves to grass for Christophe Clement; worth long look. Risky Mischief delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; must consider.

FIFTH: Edie Meeny Miny Mo is quick from gate and adds blinkers; speed of the speed. Souper Sensational should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; very dangerous. Oxana won last two starts at Parx by a combined 28 lengths; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: I'll Figure It Out was speed sharpened in sprint debut on dirt; call based on price. Ohtwoohthreefive owns a second and a third from two starts; logical. Curbstone is from a dam that has thrown four turf winners; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Brigadier General tallied improved pace figure in last; breakthrough predicted. Ten Gauge has trained with a purpose since game placing in well-bet debut at Monmouth; dangerous. Trafalgar compiled eye-catching work tab for first start; could be the goods.

EIGHTH: Mohs has won two straight at Monmouth; ready for prime time. Like the King has fired bullets since clear-cut second in Delaware stake last out; worth long look. Public Sector owns three wins and three seconds from seven starts; likely underlay.

NINTH: English Breeze logged only win on Spa sod; tight work slate is the clincher. Golden Oldie owns speed and sharp form; dangerous. Just Ok Is Not Ok regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound threat.

TENTH: Wow Brown was done in by scorching splits last time; softer flow predicted. Ducale tallied fast-figured maiden score in first start on Spa loam; could easily take another. Hometown should pack intensified wallop with cutback to sprint.

ELEVENTH: Great Island tallied fast final fraction when winning Matchmaker Stakes at Monmouth last out; keeps on giving. War Like Goddess has won five of six starts; likely to be overbet. My Sister Nat was second to "Goddess" in Glens Falls last time; must be considered.

TWELFTH: Forza Di Oro notched rapid late-pace figure when winning third in a row last out; keeps on giving. Max Player was a determined winner of the Suburban in last; dangerous. Happy Saver was compromised by wide trip when fourth in Suburban; must be factored into the mix. Night Ops is right in the thick of contentious JCGC on "A" efforts.