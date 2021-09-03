Best Bet: JADES GELLY (4); Best Value: VOLKERT (12)

FIRST: Speedometer projects as the main speed; come and catch her. Hope Over Fear also is quick from gate and will be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Sweet Lady Ivanka debuts for Chad Brown; must consider.

SECOND: Sassy Melissa packs potent late wallop; gets there late. Madam Maclean owns fast internal numbers; dangerous. Courted should pack enhanced kick at abbreviated sprint.

THIRD: Never Content needed last and logs fast late-pace figures on best. Coalition Building has failed as the favorite five straight times; you've been warned. Violent Vixen could prove very tough on a soft lead; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Jades Gelly drew off to more than seven-length score last time; pairs up. Lady Traveller is training swiftly for first start since May; very playable. Spin a Yarn is speedy and firing bullets; big-time player.

FIFTH: Boss Cara drops, moves to grass and gets the meds; call based on price. Milestone Payment makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; logical contender. Isle Storm is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Fair Haired Boy was a clear-cut second in lone start on Spa sod. Clever Fellow was a determined maiden winner in last; dangerous. Actuary will be aided by cutback to shorter route; worth a look.

SEVENTH: Classic Lynne was an even fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Classy Edition is training swiftly for debut; follow the money. Summer Snow is another newcomer with fast drills; could be a runner.

EIGHTH: Li Li Bear logged tight work tab since useful fourth in debut; more to give. Jester Calls Nojoy was a fast-figured second when favored in debut; be no surprise. Chasing Artemis is from a dam that has produced three winners; could be the goods.

NINTH: Lucy's Cakes Fly visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden at Indiana Downs in July; keeps on giving. Command Point has benefit of the hedge and makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous. Family Time owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

TENTH: Superfecto was done in by pace pressure last time; softer flow on Sunday. You're to Blame regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound potential. Mystic Night fits the classic Chad Brown profile; must consider.

ELEVENTH: Dream Lith made determined rally to win debut; call based on price in wide-open Spinaway. Pretty Birdie is speedy and 2-for-2; big-time danger. Girl With a Dream lived up to heavy tote support when a "geared down" winner in debut at Ellis Park; right in the thick of this.

TWELFTH: Volkert, an improved sixth in last, tallied fast final fraction when winning debut on Belmont grass. King Angelo was a front-end maiden winner in last and looms the main speed once again. Veterans Beach is fresh and consistently delivers strong efforts. Halpert could impact if pace meltdown ensues.