TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Sept. 5

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: JADES GELLY (4); Best Value: VOLKERT (12)

FIRST: Speedometer projects as the main speed; come and catch her. Hope Over Fear also is quick from gate and will be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Sweet Lady Ivanka debuts for Chad Brown; must consider.

SECOND: Sassy Melissa packs potent late wallop; gets there late. Madam Maclean owns fast internal numbers; dangerous. Courted should pack enhanced kick at abbreviated sprint.

THIRD: Never Content needed last and logs fast late-pace figures on best. Coalition Building has failed as the favorite five straight times; you've been warned. Violent Vixen could prove very tough on a soft lead; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Jades Gelly drew off to more than seven-length score last time; pairs up. Lady Traveller is training swiftly for first start since May; very playable. Spin a Yarn is speedy and firing bullets; big-time player.

FIFTH: Boss Cara drops, moves to grass and gets the meds; call based on price. Milestone Payment makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; logical contender. Isle Storm is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Fair Haired Boy was a clear-cut second in lone start on Spa sod. Clever Fellow was a determined maiden winner in last; dangerous. Actuary will be aided by cutback to shorter route; worth a look.

SEVENTH: Classic Lynne was an even fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Classy Edition is training swiftly for debut; follow the money. Summer Snow is another newcomer with fast drills; could be a runner.

EIGHTH: Li Li Bear logged tight work tab since useful fourth in debut; more to give. Jester Calls Nojoy was a fast-figured second when favored in debut; be no surprise. Chasing Artemis is from a dam that has produced three winners; could be the goods.

NINTH: Lucy's Cakes Fly visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden at Indiana Downs in July; keeps on giving. Command Point has benefit of the hedge and makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous. Family Time owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

TENTH: Superfecto was done in by pace pressure last time; softer flow on Sunday. You're to Blame regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound potential. Mystic Night fits the classic Chad Brown profile; must consider.

ELEVENTH: Dream Lith made determined rally to win debut; call based on price in wide-open Spinaway. Pretty Birdie is speedy and 2-for-2; big-time danger. Girl With a Dream lived up to heavy tote support when a "geared down" winner in debut at Ellis Park; right in the thick of this.

TWELFTH: Volkert, an improved sixth in last, tallied fast final fraction when winning debut on Belmont grass. King Angelo was a front-end maiden winner in last and looms the main speed once again. Veterans Beach is fresh and consistently delivers strong efforts. Halpert could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Ben Bredeson #67 of the Baltimore Ravens looks
Ex-Giant Zeitler helps newcomer Bredeson get acclimated
Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney catches a pass
Toney hasn't had many opportunities to learn from Golladay
Brad Hand of the Nationals pithes in the
Brad Hand hopes to turn things around with Mets
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on from the
Mets' deGrom may be running out of time to return
The Yankees' Gleyber Torres gestures after he steals
Yankees welcome back Torres just in time for him to face Orioles
Gary Sanchez is hitting .194 with one home
Torres' return to Yankees lineup means Sanchez bats ninth
Didn’t find what you were looking for?