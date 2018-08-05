Best bet: KILLEEN (4)

Best value: SANDY BELLE (6)

FIRST: Kenyan is riding a "healthy" line on the numbers and is 1-for-1 at the Spa. Fillet of Sole drops and owns fast figures. Brockton George could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Nazay should pack amplified wallop at abbreviated sprint. Paz the Wine compiled strong work tab for first start since December; very dangerous. Puffin Patty is speedy and moves to grass for crafty barn; worth long look.

THIRD: Beautiful Buzz drops and is training swiftly for return from 45-day freshener. She'sakittykat was a late-running second in last; big-time player. Impazible Creek also runs late and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

FOURTH: Killeen tallied improved late-pace figure when a better-than-it-looks fourth at Ellis Park last time; ready for prime time. Morning Stride hails from the white-hot Joe Sharp stable and owns swift numbers on best races. Factor This regressed in last after front-running win in prior; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Doups Point logged three tight works since even fourth in debut; call in race that's jammed with newcomers. Somelikeithotbrown makes first grass start for Mike Maker after crisp half-mile drill last week; dangerous. Crazy Life makes first start for Chad Brown; need more?

SIXTH: Sandy Belle, 1-for-1 on Spa loam, compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since seven-week freshener. Lady Bergen is fleet-footed and owns fast final figures; very dangerous. Camorra owns two wins and a second from three starts; logical, short-priced player.

SEVENTH: Flyoff flew off to an eight-length maiden victory last month at Belmont; handles jump to entry-level allowance condition. Charnley River owns speed, adds blinkers and fired half-mile bullet since last start; very playable. Fuel the Bern has hit the board in last five starts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Danny California has trained sharply since subpar effort in the mud at Belmont on May 13; call based on price potential. Speke hasn't taken a backward step on the numbers in four starts; be no surprise. New York Hero moves to new barn after fading as the favorite on July 5; bounce-back threat.

NINTH: Stolen Pistol notched career-best late-pace figure when winning second straight last time; more to come. Coltandmississippi should pack intensified wallop with cutback to abbreviated sprint. World of Trouble moves to grass with speed and fast dirt figures; underlay potential.

10TH: Wild Colonial Boy was a clear-cut second behind a 12-length winner at Gulfstream Park last out; half-mile bullet at Saratoga on Aug. 1 seals the deal. American Ninja dons blinkers after displaying improved speed on turf last time; very interesting. Dab logged five tight works for first start in 45 days; must consider. Thefinalcrazydude drops after even fourth in debut; improvement predicted.

