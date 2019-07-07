TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, July 11

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: ELITE MOM (10)

Best value: GOSILENTLY (4)

FIRST: Fed Fever gets price hike after six-length win last out at Monmouth; pairs up in cheap Spa opener. Armament is fresh, has positional speed and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Real Dan drops and makes peak start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Sneakiness makes third outing since seven-month layoff and fired 3-furlong bullet for first turf start; breakthrough predicted. Declined, a change-of-pace third in last, could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Hurricane Jake gets Lasix for first time; improvement expected.

THIRD: Shadow Rider has the benefit of the rail and packs potent late kick on "A" game; set for best in second start since two-month absence. Vincento pursued fast fractions when a clear-cut winner in last; dangerous. Growth Engine, never off the board in three starts, is training sharply for Chad Brown; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Gosilently is working with a purpose for first start since November; main speed with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Zap Daddy gets added ground and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Local Hero has finished second in last two starts; logical player.

FIFTH: Love Me Tomorrow has trained sharply since front-running third in debut; experience is a key in field of mostly newcomers. Ghostghostghost compiled solid work tab for first start for Steve Asmussen; could be the goods. Helen by Night, a firster for Rudy Rodriguez, has been training at the Spa since late May; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: Fled ships in after winning last start by more than five lengths on Laurel grass; ready for prime time. Elenzee wheels back in hurry after fast-figured, front-end score this past Friday; very dangerous. Bronx Bomber logged two seconds and two wins from last four starts on dirt; could transfer form to new footing.

SEVENTH: Wegetsdamunnys lost a head bob for top honors in lone start on Spa sod last summer; gets the money on Thursday. War Canoe was pace- and position-compromised when a strong second in last; very playable. Dynamite Kitten exits determined win in last; very interesting. Giant Zinger is 1-for-1 on Spa sod and should be aided by cutback to shorter route; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Shippy moved to Doug O'Neil barn after 10-length score in debut at Laurel; could have a future. His Glory ships in for Tom Amoss after winning debut at Indiana Grand by nearly nine lengths; big-time player. Aurelia Garland lived up to heavy tote support when a handy winner in first start at Belmont in May; must be factored into the mix in contentious Schuylerville. 

NINTH: Mount Travers was a tough-trip third in lone turf start and compiled tight work tab for first start in 51 days; set for best. Call Paul owns speed and fast figures but is an unknown on grass and will offer short odds; must take the good with the bad. Elektronic adds blinkers and cuts back to abbreviated sprint; amplified kick expected.

10TH: Elite Mom makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and third outing of form cycle; primed for breakthrough effort. Claddagh's Run notched swift late-pace figure when a willing second in last; very dangerous. Darling of the Spa makes first start for Chad Brown; would it surprise you? Encore Kitten was an ultra-game second in last at Churchill Downs; right in the thick of this.

