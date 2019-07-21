Best bet: DARK MONEY (7)

Best value: SURGING TIDE (10)

FIRST: Lord Justice won a jump race at three miles last out; more to come. Boss Man could play out as the controlling speed. Help From Heaven owns a win and a second from two starts over Spa fences; must consider.

SECOND: Top of the Mint compiled tight work tab for first start since May; primed and ready. Golani Brigade should move forward in second start for Chad Brown; dangerous. The Honest Toun could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Jen's Battle has drilled three times since non-stressful third in debut; forward move predicted. Lil Morning Star displayed improved speed in last; worth long look. Adriatic Holiday compiled swift work tab for debut; could be a runner.

FOURTH: Sassy Little Lila is fresh and projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Annals of Time packs potent kick and hails from Chad Brown barn; likely underlay. Devamani is another that owns strong late wallop; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Dr. Hipp bested a next-out winner when taking last by an expanding nine lengths last time; pairs up. Giant Boo Boo owns speed and fast figures and loves Saratoga loam; big-time danger. Crea's Bklyn Law packs strong late punch and could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Another Miracle moves to turf after clear-cut placing in debut; crisp half-mile work last week seals the deal. Now Is displayed newfound speed in last; developing and dangerous. Blackberry Wine is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Dark Money is fleet-footed and has the benefit of the rail on tight-turned, inner-turf course; wire to wire. Blindwillie McTell makes first grass start after reeling of three wins and two seconds from five starts; logical, short-priced player. Honorable Hero showed improved speed in last and can win from stalker's seat on "A" game; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Pacific Gale is rested, training with a purpose and logs swift late-pace figures on best efforts. Ours to Run, a likely paltry price, is riding a six-race winning streak; if chalk is your game. Mia Mischief has won three of last four and owns seven wins and six seconds from 15 starts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Victorias Fire set fast fractions when winning last at Finger Lakes and projects as the quickest of the quick with heads-up ride. Enthusiastic Gal runs late and will be in the catbird seat if top selection gets hooked on the lead. Pastime ships in for the dangerous Vicki Oliver barn; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Surging Tide was a visually and numerically impressive winner in debut in spring of 2018 and compiled stamina-building work slate for return; more to come. Private Beach is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; very playable. Our Circle of Love is working swiftly and owns a win and four seconds from six starts; must use in exotics. Risky Mandate drew off to "geared down" win in debut at Churchill Downs last month; very dangerous.