Best bet: JOHNY'S BOBBY (5)

Best value: NOBLE SPIRIT (4)

FIRST: All the Way Jose could go all the way with unchallenged lead. Belisarius made middle move and faded last time; dangerous. Vosne Romanee gets Lasix for stateside debut; don't ignore.

SECOND: Stunning Munnings holds experience edge in field of newcomers. Persian Queen noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; follow the money. Wedontbelieveher has been firing bullets for debut; could be a runner.

THIRD: Carlisle Belle has trained sharply since last-to-first win in most recent; keeps on giving. Ratajkowski, a front-end maiden winner in last, could play out as the main speed once again. Not About the Nail runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Noble Spirit tallied fast late-pace figure when fourth in eight-horse field last time; three tight works in the interim clinches it. Tide of the Sea was a strong second at a marathon distance on May 9 at Belmont; very dangerous. Third Edition lost all chance last out after leaping up and hitting the gate at the start; must consider.

FIFTH: Johny's Bobby notched swift final fraction when a hard-charging winner in last at Churchill Downs; keeps on giving. Desert Spring is speedy and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead. Replete tallied rapid internal and final figures when breaking maiden by nearly five lengths last time; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Seaside Dancer, a winner of four straight, is fleet-footed and has the benefit of the rail; takes another. Tizaprincessa was compromised by poor start in last; very playable in third outing of form cycle. Joy of Treasure consistently logs fast late-pace figures; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Beyond Brown was a useful fourth in debut; forward move predicted in 12-horse field with 10 newcomers. Risky Mischief concluded work tab with half-mile bullet for white-hot Jeremiah Englehart barn; could be the goods. Playtone compiled eye-catching training slate at Keeneland; stay tuned to the tote.

EIGHTH: Silver Shaker is training with a purpose for first start since December and shows a history of firing big efforts off the bench. Goodbye Brockley makes peak start of form cycle and owns win on Spa sod; very interesting. Mascha (Lasix for first U.S. start) and Clairvoyance (a willing winner in debut) are uncoupled runners from the Chad Brown barn; neither would surprise.

NINTH: T Loves a Fight, a recent winner over track, holds career-best condition; earns first stakes win on Thursday. Celtic Chaos, a two-time winner in Spa loam, packs potent kick on "A" game; very dangerous. Eye Luv Lulu owns speed, fast figures and hails from Jason Servis stable; likely underlay.

10TH: Evaluator is working sharply for first start since last fall and broke maiden on Spa sod in summer of '17; call based on price potential. Macagone is fresh and owns positional speed and fast numbers; big-time player. Way Early, 1-for-1 on Saratoga grass, compiled steadily intensifying work slate for first start since December; more than good enough on best.

11TH: Memories Eternal returns to maiden-claiming ranks after tough-trip sixth in last; improvement predicted. Big Expense owns speed and may play out as the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride; dangerous. Ideational returns from layoff for Chad Brown; obviously could take this. Eighty Seven North makes third start since six-month layoff; price will be tempting.