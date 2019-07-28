Best bet: SUBSIDIARY (4)

Best value: SHORT POUR (8)

FIRST: Seaside Dancer was a front-end winner at Santa Anita last time and projects as the main speed once again. Middle Out is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; dangerous. Joy of Treasure is fresh and packs potent kick on "A" game; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Movie Score was a change-of-pace third in last; slight cutback amplifies late wallop. She's Not Bluffing is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Zandora broke maiden by 12 lengths in lone dirt outing; must consider.

THIRD: Playtone noticeably picked up the tempo in final two workouts; ready to roll in debut. Sister Beauty logged three tightly grouped 5-furlong works for first start; stay tuned to the tote. Mrs. Phelps ships in to make debut for dangerous Philly-based barn; very interesting.

FOURTH: Subsidiary is speedy, rested and training swiftly; wire to wire. Niko's Dream was a hard-charging second in last and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Kid Is Frosty was a determined winner in only grass start; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Morality Clause made an incremental move on the numbers when second in last; more to come. Kit Kat Katie lost all chance last out when forced wide by a bolting runner; very dangerous with smoother journey. Girlintheyellowtaxi makes first start for Wes Ward; could be a runner but likely to be an underlay.

SIXTH: Slam Dunk shows a work slate that culminated with 5-furlong bullet over Spa loam; slam dunk. Cairo Express is another that concluded training tab with 5-furlong bullet (albeit on Oklahoma training track); could be the goods. Figure of Speech also is working sharply and debuts for Chad Brown; happy hunting.

SEVENTH: Silver Shaker is training with a purpose for first start since December; fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Altea was second when 90 cents on the dollar last time; fails again at short odds? Belle of the Spa owns positional speed and could be ideally positioned in contentious field.

EIGHTH: Short Pour tallied solid final fraction when a tough-trip fifth in last; call based on price potential. Theaterintheround was a determined, front-running winner in last; very dangerous. Something Joyful hails from streaking Jeremiah Englehart barn; could easily impact on best.

NINTH: Special Relativity wheels back in a hurry after fast-figured win over the track on July 17; pairs up. Talk Veuve to Me was less than a length behind top selection when third last time; could certainly close the gap in second start since eight-week absence. Saguaro Row was overmatched in Grade 2 stakes at Gulfstream last time; dangerous at this level.

10TH: Into Glamour compiled tight work tab for helpful 10-month layoff; primed for breakthrough. Elite Mom makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look. Cairo Queen also drops after tough trip in last; price will be tempting. Simply Miss Red was clear-cut second in race taken off the turf last out; developing and dangerous.