Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 1

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: FROSTY LINZ (4)

Best value: THE HONEST TOUN (10)

FIRST: Chimney Rock adds blinkers and looms the speed of the speed if able to escape AE list. Dan the Man Can also is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling front-runner if top selection scratches. Frosted Rose made solid rally after rough start in debut; very playable.

SECOND: Lady's Island owns an edge on pace and final figures; paltry price is the problem. Mo Flash packs solid late kick on best efforts; very interesting. Archumybaby was freshened after regressing in last start; right in the thick of this on "A" game.

THIRD: Gullo entry: Bayern's Image moves to dirt and adds blinkers and mate Rejected Again was a strong second in debut; potent pairing. Blues City is rested and drops; dangerous. Feeling It made forward move on the numbers in last; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Frosty Linz is fresh, dons blinkers and projects as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Memories Eternal was pace- and trip-compromised in last; very dangerous. Low Is Laine could impact at fat ticket if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Shanghai Bonnie is quick from gate and has top-notch, front-end rider in saddle. Tiple was a last-to-first maiden winner in last; prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Fairy Link compiled tight work tab for first start since May; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Curlin's Knight should be favorably positioned in big field that's light on speed. Fallinginloveagain was an even third after poor start in first outing since nine-month layoff; big-time player. Call the Cat gets added ground after hard-charging second in sprint last time; must consider.

SEVENTH: Blue Atlas tallied swift late-pace figure when third at Delaware last out; ready for prime time. Vip Nation owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Lovely La La was a strong second in last; potential underlay from Chad Brown barn.

EIGHTH: Tanya's Gem is fleet-footed and will offer juicy odds; strong combination. Call Me Kayla also is quick from gate and is riding a two-race winning streak; worth long look. My Sister Nat logged fast final fraction when third at 90 cents on the dollar in stateside debut; for chalk lovers only.

NINTH: Third Day compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since May; primed and ready. Curlin Road was a clear-cut second in valuable race over the track on July 12; very playable. Patch needed last and owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

10TH: The Honest Toun makes quick return (eight days) and moves to grass after tough trip in last; sitting on forward move. Jimmy Jazz was a strong second in last; logical, short-priced player. Saltking compiled strong work slate for first start since February; dangerous. Daring Disguise fired crisp half-mile work since even fourth in last; must be factored into the mix.

