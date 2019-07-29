TODAY'S PAPER
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: WE SHOULD TALK (4)

Best value: FLIPPITY FLOP (2)

FIRST: Justice of War compiled strong work slate for first start in more than three months; career-best predicted. Odie fired two 5-furlong bullets since tough-trip fourth in last; very dangerous. Go Get That could impact at juicy odds if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Flippity Flop ships in from Parx and should be ideally positioned near the front with Kendrick Carmouche aboard; call based on price potential. Promise Me Roses owns fast figures but drops in first start since claimed; mixed message. Cool as You Like also plunges in price in first start for new barn; vulnerable favorite?

THIRD: Light in the Sky, from a dam that has thrown three turf winners, moves to grass for Linda Rice; best guess in puzzler. Good Credence gets blinkers and Lasix for first turf start; improvement predicted. Cake debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

FOURTH: We Should Talk tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when a better-than-it-looks fourth in last; 1-for-1 on Spa sod. Macagone has the benefit of the rail and consistently logs swift numbers; logical, short-priced player. Way Early, another that's 1-for-1 on Saratoga grass, is more than good enough on "A" game.

FIFTH: Beyond Green tallied rapid final fraction when winning second in a row at Finger Lakes last out; nice fit with the locals at this level. Enduring Honor wheels back on six days' rest and moves to dirt after even fourth in last at Monmouth; very interesting. Halloween Horror packs strong kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Herecomesyourman was an even seventh when facing a tougher group last out; rates close call based on price potential. Bemma's Boy made sustained rally when a clear-cut second in last; dangerous. Bootlegger chased the early fractions and faded late in same last race as Bemma's Boy; two-time winner on Spa sod.

SEVENTH: Global Access owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts and has worked two times over Saratoga turf since arriving from Canada. Moon Colony gets favorable cutback in distance after displaying newfound speed in last; very playable. English Bee gets rider upgrade after wide trip last time; powerful punch on "A" races.

EIGHTH: Candygram owns stalker's style and could be ideally placed in contentious group. Tom's d'Etat owns fast internal and final numbers and has been facing graded stakes fields; very dangerous. Carlino runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.  

NINTH: Her Royal Highness notched swift late-pace number when a fast-closing second in last; added ground plays to strength. Concrete Rose has won five of six starts; for those who seek the obvious. Happen gets Lasix for stateside debut; don't ignore.

10TH: Big Expense is 0-for-21 but may secure unchallenged lead in weak nightcap. Mrs. Orb bested top selection by nearly a length when second last time; dangerous. Crater Rim has the rail and could land in the exotics at fat number. Recess returns from two-month freshener for Todd Pletcher; must be factored into the mix.

