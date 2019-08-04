Best bet: WARM (4)

Best value: CREA'S BKLYN LAW (8)

FIRST: Jumps to start the day, and this handicapper could not care less. Our Frosty benefits from potential pace meltdown. Wigwam Baby could play out as the speed of the speed. Down Royal could be sitting in the stalker's seat.

SECOND: Legion Storm should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Grammi Dance is speedy, rested and drops; very dangerous. Keep the Light On moves to dirt and gets class relief; wake-up potential.

THIRD: Lead Guitar tallied fast late-pace figure in debut; more to give. Alphastest is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Wild Boar was an even fourth in first start since eight-month layoff last time; improvement predicted.

FOURTH: Warm fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut score last out; pairs up. Positive Skew is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; very dangerous. Smoken Deb is quick from gate and could play out as the dominant speed; must consider.

FIFTH: Funnypointofview was second to a runaway winner in debut; timid call in nine-horse field with seven newcomers. Graphite Dutchess is by a high-percentage first-out sire; stay tuned to the tote. Lady Kaza debuts for Chad Brown; do you really need more?

SIXTH: Elektronic notched swift final fraction when second after poor start last time; worth another chance. Neverland Rock was just a neck behind top selection in last after racing close to sizzling spits; dangerous. Uncle Benny owns two wins and a second from three starts; if underlays are your thing.

SEVENTH: Hardcore Folklore ships in from Delaware with numbers that are a strong fit with the locals at this level. Bronxville is speedy, rested and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Bustin to Be Loved also is quick and fired eye-catching, half-mile bullet last week; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Crea's Bklyn Law was a non-stressful fourth in last and owns faster back numbers; forward move predicted in first start for Linda Rice. El Asesino was a strong second in race on the track during first week of meet; dangerous. Clench is fresh and hails from Jason Servis stable; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Vincento capitalized on soft fractions when a front-running winner on Opening Day but has the ability to win from on or off the pace and should have more to give. Gio d'Oro owns bulletlike speed and notched best-of-20, 5-furlong work last week; very playable. Twisted Tom packs potent late wallop and looms the prime beneficiary if front-end meltdown comes to pass. Mr. Buff owns speed and fast final figures; be no surprise.

10TH: Sweet Gisel is lightly raced, bred to handle turf and owns positional speed; price play in weak nightcap. Shannon's Girl should pack intensified kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint; dangerous. Bizness Beauty is another that will be aided by Wednesday's shorter trip; don't ignore. Teletype, a strong second in last start, makes first outing since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; must respect.