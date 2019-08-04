Best bet: LUCKY MOVE (8)

Best value: BAD BOY (3)

FIRST: Colorincolonel tallied fast late-pace figure when a hard-charging third in last; more to give. Cuddle Kitten engaged hot fractions when winning second straight at Parx last time; very playable. Stay Fond is training consistently for first start since February; don't ignore.

SECOND: Royal Inheritance is quick from gate and could play out as the swiftest of the swift in speed-laden field. Reata's Reward also is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to shake clear early. Shimmering Moon is another front-runner but has also shown the ability to win from the stalker's seat; must consider.

THIRD: Bad Boy logged swift final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pairs up. Sargeant Drive is training sharply and owns fast numbers on best efforts. Mo Gee packs potent kick and makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; dangerous.

FOURTH: California Night gets class relief after speed and fade in last; softer front-end flow predicted. Potomac cuts back to sprint and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the stretch. Driven to Compete gets confident price boost after winning last at Monmouth; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Dangerous Edge is training with a purpose for debut; best guess in field of newcomers. Dream Bigger also is working swiftly and was purchased for $205K this past April; charting a must. Brilliant Brooks debuts for streaking Jeremiah Englehart barn; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Restructure moves to grass for Christophe Clement after making middle move and fading in last; rates call based on price. Bye Bye Nicky is speedy and fresh but has failed as the favorite in last three starts; burns more cash? Britta's Bay was a game second in last; logical, short-priced player.

SEVENTH: Ready to Escape was under pressure while setting sizzling splits when a solid second in last; speed of the speed on Thursday. Binkster owns a stalker's style and could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Cerratalto also would be aided by hot fractions and owns fast back numbers; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Lucky Move gets tested for class after last-to-first victory just two weeks ago; more to come. Cartwheel has been on the bench since winning by 10 expanding lengths June 20; can take this with repeat performance. Out of Orbit is favorably posted on the fence and could prove very tough if able to shake clear heading into first turn.

NINTH: Belgrano tallied career-best late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; keeps on giving. Mango M packs powerful kick on best efforts and gets favorable added ground Thursday; very dangerous. Financial System has financially ruined the chalk players in last two starts; burns more cash?

10TH: Dakota's Dude compiled tight work tab since notching rapid final fraction when winning at this level at Belmont on June 15; takes another. Thomond Park is riding a forward line on the form parameters; very interesting. Go Poke the Bear owns competitive efforts and makes first start since gelded; dangerous. Baffin Bay drops and should be advantageously positioned near the front; worth long look.