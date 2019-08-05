TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 9

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: UNO MAS MODELO (9)

Best value: BINTI AL NAR (8)

FIRST: Quintarelli moves to grass after fast-figured maiden win at Finger Lakes last time; transfers form to new footing. El Dulce owns speed and drops; front-running threat. Smooth Tales also gets class relief and makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous.

SECOND: Bebeau makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and first start since gelded; tight work tab seals the deal. Super Silver was a fast-figured, front-running second in last; could easily take this. Freedom Prince logged five works since game placing nine weeks ago; worth long look.

THIRD: Halstaat has trained sharply since speed and fade versus pricier field last time; improvement predicted. Willing to Speed regressed in last start after finishing second in prior three outings; rebound potential. Stock Trade, a hard-charging winner in last, has benefit of the rail; must consider.

FOURTH: Fly Fly Away, from a dam that has produced four turf winners, moves to grass for Christophe Clement; set for breakthrough. Love Me Tomorrow is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Portfolio Hedge debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

FIFTH: Control Group owns positional speed and notched two wins and a third from three starts on Spa loam; more to come. Spinoff failed to handle turf last time but owns fast back numbers on dirt; dangerous. Flowers for Lisa is speedy and can make every pole a winning one if allowed an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Mom's Pass took backward step in last after fast-figured second two back; bounce-back effort on Friday. Raggedy Annie gets the meds after non-stressful sixth in debut; very interesting. She's Into Me debuts for potent first-out stable (Jorge Abreu); follow the money. Voting Agreement and Indochine are uncoupled newcomers from the Chad Brown barn; you know the routine.

SEVENTH: Scarf It Down gets confident price hike after sitting out "jail" time since claimed; two-time winner on Saratoga dirt. Shut the Box has been on the bench since March but owns fast numbers on best efforts; mixed message. Bolita Boyz was a front-end second in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Binti Al Nar was overmatched in last but tallied hard-charging placing at this level two races back; improvement expected. Andina Del Sur fired half-mile bullet for first start in eight weeks; could easily take this on "A" effort. Victorine is training with a purpose for first start in more than 10 months; worth long look.

NINTH: Uno Mas Modelo is 2-for-2 on the Saratoga main track and packs explosive late kick on best efforts; call based on price in wide-open dash. Pat On the Back is fresh and logs fast figures with machinelike consistency; very dangerous. Skyler's Scramjet is another fresh and rested runner training sharply and owns swift numbers; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Elle's Town owns sprinter's speed and could secure unchallenged lead in bulky field. Foolish Living tallied rapid late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in debut for Chad Brown; could easily take another. Passing Out was pace- and trip-compromised when third in last; very playable. Getmotherarose is riding a two-race winning streak; don't overlook.

