Best bet: A DIXIE TWISTER (10)

Best value: REGALIAN (3)

FIRST: Go Get the Basil was prepped over the Parx jumps last time; forward move predicted. Roller Rolls On was an even fourth in last; dangerous. Snap Decision was a front-running winner over the Monmouth hurdles last out; big-time player.

SECOND: Dan the Man Can owns speed and gets Lasix; wire to wire. King of American was a tough-trip fifth in debut; worth long look. Beyond Gone bested top selection by nearly three lengths when second on July 18; logical, short-priced threat.

THIRD: Regalian bested a next-out winner when a determined victor in last at Finger Lakes; ready for prime time. Aristocratic owns speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Orpheus could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; must consider.

FOURTH: Bad Guy is fresh and packs potent kick on "A" game. Gosilently is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Risky Sour was a hard-charging third in last; very interesting.

FIFTH: Katama Moonlight is training swiftly for first start in more than eight months; primed and ready. My Bronx Tail has worked three times since front-end second in last; could easily take this. Ocean Fire moves to dirt and cuts back to sprint; improvement predicted.

SIXTH: Devils Rendezvous was a useful fifth in dirt debut and is from a dam that has produced two turf winners. Astoria Kitten is by a top-notch turf sire; worth long look. Kiss and Run was purchased for $375K as a yearling; could be a runner.

SEVENTH: Vast overcame front-end pressure to win first start; more to come. Abscond made late rally to win debut on Ellis Park grass; very interesting. Kimari was second in Grade 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in June; likely underlay.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Macca Tree was an empty sixth on turf last time but defeated 13 rivals on all-weather surface at Woodbine in debut; call based on price potential. Allured bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut second in last; very playable. Passcode lost a head bob for all the money after hard-fought journey in last; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Harv Won't Tap drops and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Coltrane is quick from the gate and can play out as the controlling speed if allowed a soft lead. Armament moves to grass after fast-figured, front-running score in last; right in the thick of this.

10TH: A Dixie Twister notched swift final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Overheated is speedy, rested and training with a purpose; big-time player. Ardara Belle was a wire-to-wire in race that came off grass on July 17; must respect. Brass Ring also is quick from the gate and could prove very tough if able to shake clear from other front-runners; don't ignore.