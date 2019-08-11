TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 15

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: FALSE INFO (6)

Best value: BIRTHDAY GIFT (7)

FIRST: Princess Victoria compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; primed and ready. Frozen Hannah was a winner for this price at Indiana Grand last out; very interesting. Lady Love makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

SECOND: Ain't None Lucky was a game second in last; more to come. Talk You Out of It is riding a forward line on the numbers; dangerous. Tetrahydro concluded work slate with pair of swift half-mile drills; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Plainsman has trained sharply since going to the bench after winning three straight last fall; ready for return. No Dozing, another that's working swiftly, owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; could easily take this. Uncontested is a front-running threat on best races; must consider.

FOURTH: Mr Thrifty is from a dam that has thrown a turf winner; timid call in race with zero grass form. Proven Strategies should pack enhanced kick with cutback to abbreviated sprint; needs scratches to escape AE list. Relentless Dancer compiled a string of bullet drills for debut; could be the goods. Buy Land and See is by a dam that has produced three turf winners; consider.

FIFTH: Sneakiness drops, returns to dirt and sheds the shades; breakthrough predicted. Borough Boy has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Fireball John should move forward with return to dirt and cutback to 7 furlongs; worth long look.

SIXTH: False Info makes first start since gelded and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Southern Brigade broke maiden last out and could have sufficient speed to secure the lead from outside slot; very playable. Scrutinize is making incremental moves on the numbers; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Birthday Gift needed last and packs potent late kick on "A" game; throw deep in wide-open turf dash. Silencia ships in from Maryland and owns speed and fast figures; big-time player. Andretta, a determined maiden victor last out, owns a win and a second in two outings on Spa sod; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Holiday Disguise logged three sharp works for first start since June; rested and ready. Carrera Cat is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bonita Bianca hails from Jason Servis stable and owns a win and a second in two starts at Saratoga; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Kerry's Ring owns field's fastest late-pace and final figures; good spot. Sterling Beauty returns to maiden ranks after facing stakes fields in last two starts; very dangerous. Two Cent Tootsie is speedy and needed last; serious, front-running danger. Marquet Legacy, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, gets Lasix for first start since October; don't ignore.

