Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 16

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: FROSTED ROSE (9)

Best value: WAILIN JOSIE (4)

FIRST: Barleewon has trained sharply since non-stressful sixth in debut; forward move predicted. Turbo Drive is riding a forward line on the numbers and moves to grass for Mike Maker; dangerous. Mo Ready moves to turf after failing as the favorite in both starts; strike three?

SECOND: Splicethemainbrace owns speed and projects as the controlling front-runner with Kendrick Karmouche aboard. Shock Therapy packs potent kick and could be the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Walkoff owns fast dirt figures; more than good enough on "A" game.

THIRD: Shennan tallied swift late-pace figure when third in stateside debut; more to give. Bail Out has finished second in last three starts; runner-up again? Corcoran has worked three times since debut; move to turf could lead to wake-up effort.

FOURTH: Wailin Josie is speedy, rested and drops to lifetime low; breakthrough predicted. Appletini also has speed and gets class relief; very interesting. Annette's Humor regressed in last after clear-cut placing in prior; rebound potential.

FIFTH: Fuel the Bern returns from three-month layoff and has displayed a history of delivering big efforts off the bench. Do Share drops into claimer and owns fast back numbers; can easily take this if all is well. Mucho owns a win and a second in two starts at Saratoga; worth long look.

SIXTH: Codrington is a winner on Spa sod and compiled three tight works for first start since May. Psalmody, another with sharp recent drills, owns solid late-pace figures on best race; dangerous. Theodosia exits speed-and-fade tightener last week on Monmouth grass; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Up the Ante looms the dominant speed on the rail on tight-turned inner-turf course. Maraud runs late and could be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Multiplier drops and owns swift back figures; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Behind the Couch has made incremental improvement on the numbers in all four starts; more to come. Ratajkowski is fleet-footed and fired 5-furlong bullet since strong second in last; very dangerous. Because of Susan also owns speed and could offer generous odds; very interesting.

NINTH: Frosted Rose tallied solid final fraction when winner in first start on Saratoga turf; pairs up. Montauk Daddy, a front-end winner in first grass outing, could play out as the main speed once again. Another Miracle also was a wire-to-wire winner in last and is bred to handle switch to sod; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Mr. Vincent has worked three times since even third in first start since three-month absence; primed for career best. Blue Parrot exits tough-trip third in last; logical, short-priced player. Big Wonder is fleet-footed and will offer juicy ticket; very interesting. Awesome Adversary owns five seconds and four thirds from 16 starts; must use in exotics.

