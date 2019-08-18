TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Wednesday, Aug. 21

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: HOPONTHEBUSGUS (8)

Best value: SAINT MARCO (6)

FIRST: Veneer of Charm moves to jumps after clear-cut win on Delaware turf last time; tally ho. Cite was a determined winner over Spa fences last out; dangerous. Sportswear is riding a two-race winning streak; must consider.

SECOND: Smooth With a Kick displayed a potent kick when breaking maiden by nearly six lengths last time; takes another. South of the Shore is training sharply and has the benefit of the rail; could easily take this. Mo Moxie has hit the board in six of seven starts; logical.

THIRD: Rejected Again was an ultra-game second in debut; experience counts in field of mostly newcomers. Brady's Palace compiled tight work tab for debut; stay tuned to the tote. Bychance concluded work tab with two bullet drills; could be a runner.

FOURTH: Highland Sky has been facing graded stakes fields and 13-furlong trip is right in his wheelhouse. Nakamura logged four tight works since winning two straight at Laurel; very playable. Proquestor owns speed and could prove very tough on soft lead at big price.

FIFTH: Jewel of Arabia gets Lasix after willing third in debut; experience edge in 13-horse field with 10 firsters. Courageous Girl, another that has started, fired crisp half-mile drill since speed-and-fade debut; dangerous. Sophie Rules shows a work slate that culminated with half-mile bullet; very interesting. Be Magic makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Saint Marco tallied solid late-pace figure when a useful fifth in debut; more to come. Smite raced wide when fourth in first start; must consider. Montana Man is from a dam that has thrown three turf winners; improvement expected.

SEVENTH: Flat Out Jayvien notched swift final fraction when a determined winner at Finger Lakes last time; pairs up. Foolish Ghost is fleet-footed and could prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Air On Fire also owns speed and fast final figures; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Hoponthebusgus compiled four tightly grouped works for first start since claimed; confident price boost seals the deal. Annie Rocks was compromised by wide trip in last; late-running threat on "A" game. Morissette makes third start of form cycle after failing as the favorite in last; recoups losses?

NINTH: Samay faces litmus test for class after winning four of last five at Finger Lakes; up to the task. Amundson regressed in last after 10-length maiden win in prior; bounce-back threat. Our Last Buck endured rough trip on turf last time; return to main track places him right in the mix.

10TH: Tradeable is riding a forward line on late-pace and final numbers; more to give. Zandora is speedy and could easily take this on an unchallenged lead. Something Joyful needed last and gets class relief; worth long look at long price. Avocado Toast has finished second in last two starts; right in the thick of this.

