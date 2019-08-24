Best bet: PERFORMER (8)

Best value: KREWE CHIEF (3)

FIRST: Quartarolo entry: Wedontbelieveher wheels back quickly after strong third last week and mate Mylastfirstkiss returns to maiden ranks; potent pairing. Foreign Exchange is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead. Wicked Whisper was bought for $500K as a yearling and now debuts for Steve Asmussen; could be the goods.

SECOND: Tench is training sharply for grass debut for high-percentage first-time turf barn. Vehement owns two seconds and two thirds from six starts; logical player. Readyforprimetime runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Krewe Chief drops and makes third start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Tide of the Sea was a front-running winner at Sunday's marathon distance last out; very dangerous. No Mans Land owns fast back numbers; don't dismiss.

FOURTH: Excess Capacity compiled tight work tab for first start in three months; primed and ready. Queendom needed last and packs potent late kick on "A" game; very interesting. Wisconsin Night is the one that could prove very tough to reel in if allowed an unchallenged lead; dangerous.

FIFTH: Posse Needed needs pace help but should offer playable price in closely matched field. Violent Times was an ultragame second in last; be no surprise. Enthusiastic Girl logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts; must consider.

SIXTH: Love That Jazz could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Gypsum Johnny drops and owns fast final figures; very dangerous. Pretentious should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Yellen drops into maiden claimer after speed and fade in debut; tighter on Sunday. Double Down Dare also is quick from gate and gets class relief; worth long look. Wicked Amber is from a dam that has produced four turf winners; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Performer delivered stellar performance when earning fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden last out; encore performance. Bulletin failed to get job done when an ungodly 10 cents on the dollar last time; obscene underlay once again. Bourbon War owns fast late-pace figures and should be aided by switch to sod; very interesting.

NINTH: Meet Me in L A has trained strongly since being awarded top honors via DQ last out; winner fair and square on Sunday. Fireball Shot drew off to eye-catching four-length maiden score last time; very playable. Felix in Fabula was a tough-trip third in last; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Going to Temple displayed improved speed in last start and notched crisp half-mile work in the interim; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Art Thief owns field's fastest late-pace figures; big-time player. Countenance, second in last two, makes first start since claimed by Steve Asmussen; must be factored into the mix. Lady Trish's Dream dons the shades for barn that posts profitable numbers when adding blinkers; worth long look at long price.