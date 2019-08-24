TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
63° Good Afternoon
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, Aug. 25

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: PERFORMER (8)

Best value: KREWE CHIEF (3)

FIRST: Quartarolo entry: Wedontbelieveher wheels back quickly after strong third last week and mate Mylastfirstkiss returns to maiden ranks; potent pairing. Foreign Exchange is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead. Wicked Whisper was bought for $500K as a yearling and now debuts for Steve Asmussen; could be the goods.

SECOND: Tench is training sharply for grass debut for high-percentage first-time turf barn. Vehement owns two seconds and two thirds from six starts; logical player. Readyforprimetime runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Krewe Chief drops and makes third start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Tide of the Sea was a front-running winner at Sunday's marathon distance last out; very dangerous. No Mans Land owns fast back numbers; don't dismiss.

FOURTH: Excess Capacity compiled tight work tab for first start in three months; primed and ready. Queendom needed last and packs potent late kick on "A" game; very interesting. Wisconsin Night is the one that could prove very tough to reel in if allowed an unchallenged lead; dangerous.

FIFTH: Posse Needed needs pace help but should offer playable price in closely matched field. Violent Times was an ultragame second in last; be no surprise. Enthusiastic Girl logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts; must consider.

SIXTH: Love That Jazz could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Gypsum Johnny drops and owns fast final figures; very dangerous. Pretentious should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Yellen drops into maiden claimer after speed and fade in debut; tighter on Sunday. Double Down Dare also is quick from gate and gets class relief; worth long look. Wicked Amber is from a dam that has produced four turf winners; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Performer delivered stellar performance when earning fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden last out; encore performance. Bulletin failed to get job done when an ungodly 10 cents on the dollar last time; obscene underlay once again. Bourbon War owns fast late-pace figures and should be aided by switch to sod; very interesting.

NINTH: Meet Me in L A has trained strongly since being awarded top honors via DQ last out; winner fair and square on Sunday. Fireball Shot drew off to eye-catching four-length maiden score last time; very playable. Felix in Fabula was a tough-trip third in last; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Going to Temple displayed improved speed in last start and notched crisp half-mile work in the interim; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Art Thief owns field's fastest late-pace figures; big-time player. Countenance, second in last two, makes first start since claimed by Steve Asmussen; must be factored into the mix. Lady Trish's Dream dons the shades for barn that posts profitable numbers when adding blinkers; worth long look at long price.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Shane Greene #19 of the Atlanta Braves scores Alonso hits 41st HR, but Diaz  is hurting as Mets lose
Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets Alonso describes 'special moment' of tying Mets record
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold runs to the sideline Jets' offense struggles to move the ball against Saints
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil doubles during the Mets' McNeil comes off IL, expects to start Sunday
New York City FC forward Heber Araujo dos NYCFC earns payback with win over Red Bulls
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido reacts after Nido goes on concussion list; Cervelli debuts with Braves
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search