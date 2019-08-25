Best bet: DYNAMITE KITTEN (3)

Best value: OUR COUNTRY (9)

FIRST: Hepcat broke maiden over the Colonial jumps last out; more to give. Teodoro was a dominant winner at Fair Hill in last start; very dangerous. Soluble has hit the board in last six starts; must consider.

SECOND: Mo Flash earned solid internal numbers when facing tougher group last time; forward move predicted. Le Weekend was a fast-figured third in last at Colonial Downs; very playable. Zecha runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Dynamite Kitten was pace and trip compromised when third last out; rail draw seals the deal in contentious field. War Canoe makes first start since claimed by Danny Gargan and packs potent kick on best efforts. Classic Lady has worked four times since game second on Day 1 of meet; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Quasar is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; set for best. Doll Collection finished less than a length behind top selection on July 27 after stumbling at the start; dangerous. Rapido Gatta defeated top pair when a two-move second in last; must consider.

FIFTH: Retro Street is fresh, training with a purpose and owns fast back numbers. O'Malley makes first start for Mike Maker and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Trixie's Time is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Macho Boy adds blinkers and after making forward move on the numbers in second career start; keeps on giving. Blame the Cake gets the meds after game placing in debut; be no surprise. Moonachie compiled sharp work tab for debut for Jeremiah Englehart; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Boston Beauties engaged sizzling splits when a clear-cut second in debut; rates call if able to escape AE list. Morality Clause displayed improved speed in last and has hit the board in all three starts; very dangerous. Hai Bobbi moves to turf after front-running second in debut; right in the thick of this. Mom's Pass regressed in last after fast-figured placings in prior two; must consider.

EIGHTH: El Asesino was victimized by wide trip when an even fourth in last; slight cutback in distance amplifies late wallop. Crea's Bklyn Law makes third start of form cycle after improved third in last; worth long look. Smile Bryan was an ultra-sharp second in last; be no surprise.

NINTH: Our Country tallied rapid late-pace figure when a dominant winner in last; pairs up. Tuggle owns sprinter's speed and starts from fence; big-time, front-end player. Eagerly was a tough-trip third when favored in debut; must be factored into mix.

10TH: Katook is fresh and logged three tight works since displaying improved speed in last start; breakthrough predicted. Minit Maus, another that's trained sharply since last out, owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; very interesting. Mike's Girl owns two seconds and a third from last three outings; logical short-priced threat. Winifred J makes first start since claimed by Jeremiah Englehart; don't overlook.