Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 29

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: CRYSTALLE (9)

Best value: AMERICAN POWER (8)

FIRST: E Z For You to Say was third at 51-1 last out; needs scratches to escape AE list. Playtone, also outside the body of the field, held a length to good on-top selection when second on July 31. Surprise Arrival was eliminated at the start in debut; don't ignore. Tequila Fog noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; very interesting. More Glitter cost $340K as a yearling; could be the goods.

SECOND: Gambler's Fallacy has trained sharply since clear-cut placing in last; more to come. We Should Talk owns win on Spa sod and is riding a forward line on the numbers. Cross Border has won four of last five; logical, short-priced player.

THIRD: Tayler's the Boss tallied improved internal and final numbers in last; call based on price. Golden Vale has hit the board in eight of last 10 starts; dangerous. Camorra drops and owns fast back figures.

FOURTH: Tenure projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Seven Gems, another that's fleet-footed, is ultra-consistent, as well. Surge Pricing fired 3-furlong bullet since winning last; very playable.

FIFTH: One More Tom is training with a purpose for first start since February; primed and ready. Bronxville was an even fourth after wide trip in last; worth long look. Bustin Mach Four should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field.

SIXTH: Lead Guitar earned fast late-pace figures in both starts. Finlee displayed newfound speed in last; price will be tempting. Corey Scores has worked four times since solid second in last; be no surprise.

SEVENTH: Imincomunicado gets Lasix and moves to dirt after late-running fourth in debut; more to give. Courageous Girl should move forward after speed and fade in first start; very interesting. Myawaya failed to fire when well bet in debut; must consider.

EIGHTH: American Power gets confident price hike after win two straight at Parx; keeps on giving. H Man regressed in last after winning four of last six; rebound threat. Ray'swarrior is fresh, owns fast figures and hails from Jason Servis stable right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Crystalle visually and numerically impressed when DQ'd from top honors in debut; rates another chance. Sweet Melania is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. English Breeze drew off to a nearly five-length score in debut; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Ideational is training sharply for first start since November for Chad Brown; classic pattern. Low Is Laine was compromised by wide trip in last; improvement expected. Freudycatfever flashed improved speed in last and could play out as the controlling front-runner; worth long look. Eighty Seven North was a clear-cut second after rough start in last; dangerous. Tax Me Naught wheels back in a hurry after useful sixth last week; very interesting.

