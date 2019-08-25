TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, Aug. 30

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: FREAKY STYLEY (1)

Best value: FRAMMENTO (9)

FIRST: Freaky Styley tallied swift final fraction when a clear-cut second in debut; more to come. Luna's In Charge exits game placing in last; dangerous. Wild Boar should be aided by return to main track; very interesting.

SECOND: Kahramani projects as the controlling speed in field that's light on front-runners. Peter's Project exits fast-figured placings in last two; runner-up again? Call Me has trained with a purpose for first start sine June 15; right in the thick of this on "A" game.

THIRD: Exchange Fever displayed good speed in lone grass start last summer at Spa; rates close call in wide-open turf dash. Clear the Ramp drops and moves to grass and could be sitting on wake-up at fat odds. Wicked Grin is fresh and owns fast back numbers; must consider.

FOURTH: Tiz He the One compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since February; primed and ready. Vici owns 10 seconds from 36 starts; another minor award? Smooth B was a hard-charging third in Parx stake last out; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Call Me Kayla should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to shorter route. Dream Passage is speedy and logged two wins and two seconds from last four starts; logical, short-priced player. Bramble Queen could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: True Grace moves to grass after being prepped on dirt last week; improvement predicted. Shandian is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. First Deputy lost a head bob for all the money when second by a nose in debut; obviously could take this.

SEVENTH: Leaveuwithasmile moves to dirt after speed and fade in debut on turf on Aug. 9; tighter on Friday. Drop a Hint has trained swiftly since improved second in last; very dangerous. Snaffle compiled sneaky-good work tab for first outing; stay tuned to the tote.

EIGHTH: Niko's Dream has drilled three times since tough-trip placing in last; rates close call. Chiclet's Dream owns a win, a second and a third in three starts on Spa sod; dangerous. A Little Faith bested Chiclet's Dream by a nose when second in last; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Frammento gets confident price boost after sharp score in last; pairs up at a price. Tour de Force is speedy, drops and owns fast back numbers; worth long look. Zulu was forced eight wide turning for home when third in last; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Shekky Shebaz notched fast-figured, front-end victory in first start on Saratoga grass; more to give. Disco Partner owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Final Frontier is a last-race winner that could fall through the cracks in the wagering; don't ignore. 

11TH: Tempers Way is fleet-footed and starts from fence; come and catch her. Short Pour closes in sprints and could be aided by added ground. Tropical Frosty is rested and has delivered strong efforts in both starts; very playable. Awesome Alana makes turf debut for Chad Brown; likely underlay.

