Best bet: BY YOUR SIDE (10)

Best value: NEWPORT BREEZE (8)

FIRST: Doswell owns field's fastest late-pace and final figures. Conviction Trade debuts for potent first-out stable; follow the money. Noble Spirit gets Lasix and makes third start of form cycle; very interesting.

SECOND: Candid Desire regressed in last after fast-figured third in prior; rebounds. Samadi Sky is rested and owns fast back figures; worth long look. Manifest Destiny was compromised by wide trip last time; don't ignore.

THIRD: Seanow is speedy and training with a purpose; wire to wire. Spinning Kitten has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Baffin Bay packs potent kick on "A" effort; must consider.

FOURTH: Big Muddy has won five of last nine starts and owns victory at 9-furlong trip. Ekhtibaar won two in a row before failing as the favorite on turf last time; return to dirt is key. Curlin Road gets significant class relief; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Zap Daddy makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; rates close call. Labeq has trained sharply since game second in key race last time; very playable. Shiny Copper Penny owns speed and will offer fat ticket; very interesting.

SIXTH: Tadeo is working sharply in field of 10 newcomers. Gouverneur Morris was bought for $600K this past March; could be the goods. Maximiliano debuts for Wes Ward; charting a must.

SEVENTH: Spectator Sport moves to grass after logging improved late-pace figure in last; forward move predicted. Danny California packs strong late wallop on best efforts; very dangerous. False Info is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: Newport Breeze compiled stamina-building work tab for first start since October; ready to roll. Miss Lily B is fleet-footed and has won five straight at Finger Lakes; big-time danger. Hay Field runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Olympico was pace- and position-compromised last out; three tight works in the interim seal the deal. Noble Indy could play out as the controlling speed in field that's light on front-runners; very playable. March to the Arch packs strong kick on best efforts; rail draw adds to appeal.

10TH: By Your Side is 2-for-2 and 7-furlong trip should play to strength. Basin tallied fast internal and final numbers when breaking maiden last out; dangerous. Gozilla looked like Godzilla when bet down to odds-on and won by more than four lengths in debut; must consider.

11TH: Mine the Coin is fresh and projects as the main speed in wide-open nightcap. Skywriting drops and returns to dirt; very playable. Dealin' Stelen has been gelded since last start; wake-up potential. Fu Pegchu makes first start after concluding work tab with half-mile bullet; must be factored into the mix.