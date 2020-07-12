Best bet: QUINOA TIFAH (8)

Best value: MINIT MAUS (7)

FIRST: Castle Casanova exits sprints and starts from the fence; wire to wire with proper handling. Guy Caballero owns fast figures and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Rucksack was a front-end winner at Saratoga last summer; very interesting.

SECOND: Majic Mojo was a tough-trip sixth in debut; improvement predicted. Mutakaamil makes first grass start for Chad Brown; need more? Scanno owns a second and three thirds from last five starts; must use in exotics.

THIRD: Palomita is fresh and projects as the speed of the speed in compact field. Palace Avenger also is fleet-footed and consistently logs fast numbers; very dangerous. Carrizo could run past them all if top pair engage in front-end duel; must consider.

FOURTH: Dial Me Up gets the meds and is training with a purpose for first start since November. Thrill fired a half-mile bullet last week; worth long look. Valletta should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Big Engine owns sit-and-pounce style in a field in which pace meltdown appears probable. Steam Engine runs on the engine and could prove tough if able to clear other front-runners. The Caretaker was a determined winner at this level in last; logical, short-priced player.

SIXTH: Sir Chubby was pace- and position-compromised last time; forward move expected. Mr Everything owns speed and needed last; tighter on Thursday. Knockout Punch could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Minit Maus owns fast late-pace figures and makes peak start of form cycle; throw deep in wide-open, state-bred turf route. Astoria Kitten is quick from the gate and starts from the fence; serious, front-end threat. Pecatonica is 1-for-1 on Spa sod; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Quinoa Tifah has trained strongly since determined win in debut; more to come. Dayoutoftheoffice was a front-running winner in first start; speedy and dangerous. Hopeful Princess, another that was victorious in debut, fired half-mile bullet on Oklahoma training track on July 6; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Caracaro logged fast numbers in both starts in South Florida and has trained impressively at Gulfstream Park West; ready for prime time. Modernist never fired in Belmont Stakes last time but owns swift figures on "A" efforts. Mystic Guide has delivered strong efforts in all three starts and is working sharply; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Alley to Calvary should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to abbreviated dash. Summer Fortune is speedy and from a dam that has produced four turf winners; very playable. Secure Connection drops and makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look. Grudge should improve in second outing since seven-month layoff; don't ignore.