Best bet: QUEENS EMBRACE (9)

Best value: POWER UP PAYNTER (1)

FIRST: Power Up Paynter fired sharp half-mile drill since determined win in last; pairs up. Dowse's Beach owns six wins from nine starts on Saratoga turf; very playable. Banana Thief is a two-time winner on Spa sod; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Vineyard Sound is speedy, drops and returns to dirt; forward move predicted. Deep Sea could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Hardcore Folklore is 1-for-1 at Saratoga; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Halo City tallied fast final fraction when a tough-trip fourth in last; more to come. Dovima lost a head bob for all the money when 9-1 in debut; potential underlay on Sunday. In Front should pack enhanced staying power with cutback to a mile.

FOURTH: Candy Cornell, from the Robertino Diodoro stable, consistently delivers strong efforts; rates close nod over uncoupled barn mate. Twelfth Labour, also from Diodoro shedrow, makes first start since claimed; could easily be the one. Queen's Mason is riding a two-race winning streak; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Thin White Duke is from a dam that has thrown four grass winners; surface switch is key. Wicked Easy is training consistently for potent first-out stable (Christophe Clement); follow the money. Martinez compiled sneaky-good work tab for debut for Shug McGaughey; must consider.

SIXTH: Sentry consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Lusitano is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; big-time, front-running threat. Space Mountain looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

SEVENTH: Dressy is by a high-percentage first-out sire; best guess in field of 10 newcomers. Stone Town noticeably picked up the tempo in final drill; stay tuned to the tote. Caldee hails from Brad Cox barn; could be the goods.

EIGHTH: My Sassy Sarah makes second start since seven-month layoff; duly tightened. Winifred J is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Officer Hutchy makes first grass start for Linda Rice; very interesting.

NINTH: Queens Embrace ships north after dominant win on Monmouth turf last out; keeps on giving. Lashara was compromised by wide trip when a hard-charging second in last; very dangerous. Stunning Sky gets class relief and packs potent late kick on "A" efforts; must consider.

10TH: Street Trust was pace- and position-compromised when a better-than-it-looks third in last; 1-for-1 on Spa loam. Control Group owns positional speed and returns to dirt; big-time player. Shadow Rider could be in the catbird seat if pace gets hot and hectic. Mills has won three of last four starts; don't overlook.