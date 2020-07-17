TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Sunday, July 19

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: QUEENS EMBRACE (9)

Best value: POWER UP PAYNTER (1)

FIRST: Power Up Paynter fired sharp half-mile drill since determined win in last; pairs up. Dowse's Beach owns six wins from nine starts on Saratoga turf; very playable. Banana Thief is a two-time winner on Spa sod; right in the thick of this. 

SECOND: Vineyard Sound is speedy, drops and returns to dirt; forward move predicted. Deep Sea could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Hardcore Folklore is 1-for-1 at Saratoga; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Halo City tallied fast final fraction when a tough-trip fourth in last; more to come. Dovima lost a head bob for all the money when 9-1 in debut; potential underlay on Sunday. In Front should pack enhanced staying power with cutback to a mile.

FOURTH: Candy Cornell, from the Robertino Diodoro stable, consistently delivers strong efforts; rates close nod over uncoupled barn mate. Twelfth Labour, also from Diodoro shedrow, makes first start since claimed; could easily be the one. Queen's Mason is riding a two-race winning streak; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Thin White Duke is from a dam that has thrown four grass winners; surface switch is key. Wicked Easy is training consistently for potent first-out stable (Christophe Clement); follow the money. Martinez compiled sneaky-good work tab for debut for Shug McGaughey; must consider.

SIXTH: Sentry consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Lusitano is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; big-time, front-running threat. Space Mountain looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

SEVENTH: Dressy is by a high-percentage first-out sire; best guess in field of 10 newcomers. Stone Town noticeably picked up the tempo in final drill; stay tuned to the tote. Caldee hails from Brad Cox barn; could be the goods.

EIGHTH: My Sassy Sarah makes second start since seven-month layoff; duly tightened. Winifred J is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Officer Hutchy makes first grass start for Linda Rice; very interesting.

NINTH: Queens Embrace ships north after dominant win on Monmouth turf last out; keeps on giving. Lashara was compromised by wide trip when a hard-charging second in last; very dangerous. Stunning Sky gets class relief and packs potent late kick on "A" efforts; must consider.

10TH: Street Trust was pace- and position-compromised when a better-than-it-looks third in last; 1-for-1 on Spa loam. Control Group owns positional speed and returns to dirt; big-time player. Shadow Rider could be in the catbird seat if pace gets hot and hectic. Mills has won three of last four starts; don't overlook.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Kaapo Kakko at Rangers practice on July 17, Kaapo Kakko confident he's healthy to return
Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole #45 dealing during the Cole again looks ready in final tuneup for Opening Day
Hofstra's Sabrina Bryan controls the ball during a Hofstra, Stony Brook won't play fall sports
An overall view of Nationals Park on July Nats get OK to host Yanks in Washington on Thursday
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom pitches in a DeGrom won't face Yanks on Sunday, will pitch in sim game
Yoenis Cespedes gets ready to hit during Mets Cespedes, Porcello and more to watch for when Mets face Yanks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search