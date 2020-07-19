Best bet: SHARP STARR (9)

Best value: MAXWELL ESQUIRE (5)

FIRST: Snap Decision is riding a five-race winning streak; more to come. Galway Kid defeated 13 rivals when winning last; very dangerous. Bodes Well was a clear-cut second in last; must consider.

SECOND: Bernin' Thru Gold projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Star of the West tallied fast final fraction when breaking maiden in June; very playable. Passcode was second to a runaway winner last out; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Rapt, a willing third in last, should improve in second start since seven-month layoff. Blewitt owns speed and fast figures but looms the likely favorite in first turf start; vulnerable at short odds? The J Y could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FOURTH: Tenderfoot was compromised by wide trip in last; first start since gelded seals the deal. Brees Bayou owns speed and could prove tough on a soft lead. Lost in Rome was second to a repeat winner last out; big-time player.

FIFTH: Maxwell Esquire should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to abbreviated dash. Crack Shot is quick from gate and should be aided by Wednesday's shorter trip. Wild William logged only win on Spa sod; don't ignore.

SIXTH: O Shea Can U See could be sitting on breakthrough effort in third start since layoff. Eye Luv Lulu is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; dangerous. Durkin's Call looms a big-time late threat with cutback from route.

SEVENTH: Madison Parc fired 5-furlong bullet on July 11 and could get the early jump from the fence on tight-turned turf course. Running On Entry tallied solid final fractions in both starts; serious stretch threat. Sainte Mere Eglise made sustained rally to land second in debut on Spa sod last summer; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Southern Bridge compiled bullet-riddled work slate for first start since December; controlling speed on the rail. La Hara is 2-for-2 and hails from the Chad Brown barn; do you really need more? Gauguin owns three seconds and three thirds from last six starts; minor award again?

NINTH: Sharp Starr notched swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden on July 2; pairs up. Courageous Girl is quick from gate and could play out as the controlling speed on the rail. Singular Sensation was second to a much-the-best winner last time; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Choose Happiness is training strongly for first start with maiden-claiming tag; rates close call in wide-open nightcap. Gringotts drops and returns to dirt; fast-figured second at this level and surface three starts back. Lottie's Mizzion has drilled three times since late-running third as the favorite in last; added furlong could play to strength. Crick was an even fourth in 14-horse field last time; don't dismiss.