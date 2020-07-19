TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Friday, July 24

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: COILEAN BAWN (6)

Best value: ZOOMER (8)

FIRST: Hands Up logged two sharp works since making middle move and flattening last time; set for breakthrough in third start of form cycle. Scarlet's Song could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Assume makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; likely underlay.

SECOND: Overtime Olivia projects as the main speed in compact field. Kinky Sox owns stalker's style and could ideally be placed behind top selection; very dangerous. Hot Little Honey drops and owns fast back figures.

THIRD: Sparkling Sky is rested and packs potent late kick on best efforts. Peaceful exits game placing in last; be no surprise. Mo Me Mo My hails from Doug O'Neill barn; worth long look.

FOURTH: Blunt Force was a determined winner in last at CD; pairs up victories. Malarkey makes peak start of form cycle after strong second in last; very dangerous. Stay Fond has won three of last four starts; don't ignore.

FIFTH: No Mo' Spending fired half-mile bullet since tough-trip seventh in debut; improvement predicted. Jill's a Hot Mess was a front-running second in last; big-time threat. Going Going Gone adds blinkers and drilled three times since moving to Rudy Rodriguez barn; must consider.

SIXTH: Coilean Bawn notched swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; more to come. Lovely Lucky also won last start and is bred to handle Friday's marathon distance. Cap de Creus was second to a repeat winner in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Robin Sparkles moves to grass after pop-and-stop effort in debut; forward move expected. Snicket was second as the favorite in last two starts; short-priced runner-up again? Magnolia's Lady pressed swift splits when finishing less than three lengths behind Snicket on July 3; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Zoomer should pack enhanced late wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Strike That owns speed, fast figures and has three wins and two seconds from five starts; logical, short-priced player. Ready to Escape also is fleet-footed and owns fast back figures; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Flap Jack exits dominant score at Thistledown last month and logged eye-catching half-mile work on Spa sod on Sunday; ready for prime time. Jack and Noah set scorching splits when a front-running winner on Belmont turf last time; very playable. Old Chestnut could be in the catbird seat if fractions get fast and furious.

10TH: Golden Idol was a two-move fifth in last start; set for career best. Operative makes first grass start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look. K. K. Ichikawa was a sharp third in first start; must consider if able to escape AE list. Bricco logged a second and a third in two starts; must use in exotics. Aintitfunkynow has benefit of rail on tight-turned turf course; dangerous.

